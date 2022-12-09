Wizards Taking On The Pacers In Indy Tonight

The Washington Wizards Will Look To Rebound From The Last Time These Two Teams Played As They Are Seeking A Victory Tonight Vs. The Indiana Pacers

The Washington Wizards are visiting the Indiana Pacers tonight in a game that should be considered a must win for the Wizards. While the Indiana Pacers are flying high as they are a Top Five team in the East, things haven’t been going quite well for the Wizards. The Wizards are hoping to avoid losing five straight tonight.

Bradley Beal has been sidelined recently due to a hamstring injury so that hasn’t been helping their case. The Wizards have also been without a very important piece to their puzzle, Rui Hachimura as he has been injured as well.

Meanwhile, the Pacers have been a pleasant surprise in the East. Point Guard Tyrese Haliburton has been playing at an MVP type level. In fact, statistically speaking, he’s been better than Prime Steve Nash when he was winning MVP Awards. Additionally, Rookie SG Ben Mathurin has been looking like the Rookie of the Year thus far this season.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers today:

Game Date: Dec 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana

Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

Washington Wizards:

Bradley Beal-OUT (Hamstring)

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Rui Hachimura-OUT (Ankle)

Will Barton-QUESTIONABLE (Foot)

Kristaps Porzingis-QUESTIONABLE (Ankle)

Indiana Pacers:

Daniel Theis-OUT (Knee)

Myles Turner-QUESTIONABLE (Hamstring)

Isaiah Jackson-QUESTIONABLE (Knee)

Chris Duarte-OUT (Ankle)

James Johnson-QUESTIONABLE (Elbow)





The Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Corey Kispert, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija , Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis (Game-Time Decision)

Indiana Pacers:

Guards: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard

Forwards: Jalen Smith, Buddy Hield

Center: Myles Turner (Game-Time Decision)

Jordan Goodwin and Will Barton will be they keys for victory for the Wizards tonight - USA Today

The Bottom Line

The Wizards are virtually fighting for their playoff lives already as they have been dropping steadily in the Eastern Conference Standings. This team has a playoff roster. However, the winning results aren’t dictating that at the moment. One of the hardest things to do in the NBA is have good bench production on the road. The Wizards rank in the bottom half of bench scoring this year. They need Will Barton to step up and score the basketball if he able to play tonight. They have to get Jordan Goodwin going early on as well. Daniel Gafford has to look to be aggressive in the paint. The starting lineup is fine and does well. Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma need to continue to lead the way in Bradley Beal’s absence. But if the Wizards want to win in Indiana tonight, they will need solid production from their bench this evening.