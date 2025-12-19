What a Successful Wizards Season Looks Like

The Washington Wizards have essentially eliminated themselves from any kind of postseason contention in the near future, fully committing to rebuilding a historically poor franchise. To many fans, it may seem as if the Wizards have been in a rebuilding state for an eternity, but in recent years the front office has taken a noticeable step in a different direction.

Dec 18, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) dunks against San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) and forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Washington is no longer looking to stack up wins; rather, they are doing the opposite. The Wizards have made it clear that their goal is to bottom out in hopes of receiving favorable draft luck, which has returned mixed results thus far. Either way, Wizards fans can no longer measure success purely based on wins. Instead, fans are forced to use different measures to evaluate the team’s success, which naturally creates some gray areas.

With wins largely out of the equation, there are several different ways fans can measure success. The most important thing to look for is consistent signs of development. Because the Wizards’ roster is almost entirely made up of young players, there is a baseline expectation that this talent takes steps in the right direction. Fans can track improvement by evaluating on-court play, looking for areas or situations where players appear more comfortable. Along with the eye test, statistical improvement over the course of the season can also help highlight growth.

Another measure of success is evaluating how much the team and front office trust the coaching staff. It is difficult to truly understand interpersonal relationships, especially without being directly connected to the people being evaluated. However, if a team does not trust its coach, the on-court play will reflect it.

Dec 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard/forward Justin Champagnie (9) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Players will be less engaged in what they do, and the team itself will come off as less competitive. Coaching evaluation is something fans must watch closely, but building a strong foundation with the coaching staff is a major step in the right direction for a rebuilding team.

Without a doubt, the biggest measure of success this season will be how high Washington finishes in the draft lottery. It is never a foregone conclusion that a top-three pick will become a special NBA player, but the odds of finding a franchise-altering talent are far greater at the top of the lottery than later on.

will the wizards ever get a shai/wemby like player in my lifetime?



will we ever win a championship in my lifetime?



i can't do 70 more years of this man — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) December 19, 2025

Ultimately, it all comes down to chance. However, if the Wizards can land a top-three pick and potentially find their future cornerstone, then all of the losing and heartbreak this season may end up being worth it.

