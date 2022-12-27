Wizards vs. 76ers, Who’s In? Who’s Out?

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards are returning home after a six-game road trip where they had a 2-4 record. The two wins were their first wins of December. The Wizards will host the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time this season and will be the third game overall. The first game went to Philly 118-111 and the second game went to Washington in Philly 121-111. Who will get the advantage in the season series? Well, we find out tonight!

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers today:

Game Date: Dec 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Projected Starter Lineup/Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

Now that Wizards’ guard Delon Wright and forward Rui Hachimura have returned to the lineup it gives the Wizards much need depth they were missing. Kristaps Porzingis (non-COVID Illness) is no longer on the injury list. Deni Avdija (Back) is questionable with an injury and is a game-time decision. For The Philadelphia 76ers, Tyrese Maxey (Foot) will be questionable for the Sixers in tonight’s game vs the Wizards.

Starting Lineup

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija (Game Time Decision) , Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Philadelphia 76ers:

Guards: De’Anthony Melton, James Harden

Forwards: Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker

Center: Joel Embiid

Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Deni Avdija-Questionable (Back)

Philadelphia 76ers:

Tyrese Maxey-Questionable (Foot)





