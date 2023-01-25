Wizards vs. Rockets…Who’s In? Who’s Out?

HOUSTON-The Washington Wizards hit the road to take on the Houston Rockets for the second game of their five game road trip. This game will be the first game of the season series between Houston and Washington. The Wizards defeated the Mavericks 127-126 in their last game.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets today:

Game Date: Jan 25, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Yukihito Taguchi, USA Today

Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards will be without star forward Kristaps Porzingis who will be out on a week-to-week basis with an ankle injury. For the Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr (Foot) is out for tonight’s game. Jabari Smith Jr (Ankle) is questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Wizards.

Projected Starter/Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma

Center: Daniel Gafford

Houston Rockets:

Guards: Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate

Forwards: Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr. (GTD)

Center: Alperen Sengun

Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Kristaps Porzingis-OUT (Ankle)

Houston Rockets:

Kevin Porter Jr-OUT (Foot)

Jabari Smith Jr-Questionable (Ankle)

Related Articles

Hachimura/Nunn Trade: How It Helps Both The Wizards And Lakers

Wizards trade Rui Hachimura to Los Angeles Lakers

Follow Inside The Wizards on Facebook

Follow Inside The Wizards on Twitter

Keep up with all Washington Wizards news on the SI.com Washington Wizards team page