Three Likely Trade Scenarios for Wizards Center Marvin Bagley

The prominent Washington Wizards player on the market is only CJ McCollum, who could have multiple suitors this season.

That does not mean the Wizards organization cannot get value from other players. There will be some contenders out there looking for some additional size and depth at the center position. Luckily for these teams, the DMV can provide them with a center on a low contract.

Marvin Bagley the Third has had a quiet season, putting up 10 points and 5.5 rebounds off the bench.

There are multiple teams looking to contend or already considered contenders interested in Bagley, as reported by ClutchPoints. So, what teams will be interested in Bagley, and what could a potential deal look like?

Bagley Joins Ant-Man in the Twin Cities

Washington Wizards Receive:

Joe Ingles

2027 Second Round Pick (CLE)

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive:

Marvin Bagley the Third

The Minnesota Timberwolves need more size and another center. Rudy Gobert is clearly losing a step on defense and is not the interior presence he once was. That does not mean he is not good; it just means he needs help compared to his former self. Bagley would provide this help for Gobert and the Timberwolves.

Nov 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) dribbles the ball as Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III (35) plays defense in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

In return, the Wizards receive another expiring contract in Joe Ingles, while also scraping away with a second-round pick. The situation itself looks eerily similar to last season, when Bagley was traded for Marcus Smart and a protected 2025 first-round pick. He then resigned with the Wizards in the offseason. It is not guaranteed that the Wizards will re-sign him in the offseason, but given how he has played, it would be smart to bring Bagley back.

Bagley goes to the Title Favorites

Washington Wizards Receive:

Ousmane Dieng

2028 Second Round Pick (OKC)

2028 Second Round Pick (MIL)

Oklahoma City Thunder Receive:

Marvin Bagley the Third

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a Victor Wembanyama problem, as they have now lost all three games against the San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder are looking to go back-to-back as champions. Still, they are struggling to stop Wembanyama when one of Chet Holmgren or Isaiah Hartenstein is on the bench. Bagley fixes this problem, though, as it basically guarantees the Thunder have two centers on the court at all times to stop the Spurs.

The Wizards, in return, get a few second-round picks (to be used in trades on draft night) and Ousmane Dieng. Dieng has had a rough time in OKC, struggling to see the floor on a stacked team. He has shown glimpses of being a solid NBA player, both at the NBA level and in the G League, where he won Finals MVP. The best part is that Dieng already has chemistry with Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly, since they all played together on the French national team.

Last Ditch Effort in Milwaukee

Washington Wizards Receive:

Gary Harris

2028 First Round Pick Swap Rights (POR)

Milwaukee Bucks Receive:

Marvin Bagley the Third

The Milwaukee Bucks have been linked to Corey Kispert, but it is unlikely that the Wizards will trade Kispert. Instead, this will be one of multiple moves the Bucks make to keep Giannis Antetokounmp happy. Right now, their backup center is Jericho Sims. Bagley is a clear upgrade in their depth. It also gives the Bucks another rim protector and pick-and-roll option for guys like Cole Anthony.

"I'm here. I'm here. I'm here. Don't ask me that question. I'm here. It's disrespectful towards myself and my teammates."



Giannis Antetokounmpo on whether he wants to stay with the Bucks 👀



(via @Bucks)pic.twitter.com/dNpJJ51dsv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 28, 2025

The Wizards would not command any big-time player, so Gary Harris will suffice on his one-year deal. The star of this trade is the pick swap with the Portland Trail Blazers. By then, the Wizards should be a playoff team, so their picks will start losing value. So if the squad wants a good pick, they need to accumulate as much draft capital as possible to then trade up on draft night in later years.

