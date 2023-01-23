Hachimura/Nunn Trade: How It Helps Both The Wizards And Lakers

One thing that is quickly forgotten about is that the National Basketball Association is a business. In this business, familiar faces change places. Those families faces sometimes are fan favorites or even franchise favorites. When a trade of familiar face, franchise favorite happens, in this business these individuals can sometimes be valuable assets. In fact, they can be so valuable that they could lead your team in scoring on any given night.

Just two nights ago, Rui Hachimura led the team in scoring in a 138-118 victory over the Orlando Magic in Washington. Rui scored 30 points on 59% shooting from the field in just 30 minutes. Immediately following the game, trade rumors were swarming.

Today, a trade was finalized with the Los Angeles Lakers in a deal that should help both franchises significantly.

LA Lakers Receive:

F Rui Hachimura

Washington Wizards Receive:

G Kendrick Nunn

2023 2nd Round Pick (via Chicago Bulls)

2028 2nd Round Pick Swap (Wizards/Lakers)

2029 2nd Round Pick (via LA Lakers)

How this deal helps the Lakers:

This was a no brainer deal for the LA Lakers. This deal has low risk but high rewards as the Lakers weren’t utilizing Kendick Nunn to the best of their abilities. Nunn simply didn’t fit next to Lebron James and the Lakers. They couldn’t seem to get the chemistry flowing. The acquisition of Rui Hachimura helps the Lakers tremendously as they plan on signing him to an extension this summer. It also provides the Lakers flexibility in determining the right direction to go with the often injured Anthony Davis.

Hachimura will be reunited with three former Wizards: Troy Brown Jr, Thomas Bryant, and Russell Westbrook. All three are extremely complimentary of Rui's play and work ethic. While in Washington, Westbrook commented on Rui's offensive and defensive skillsets numerous occasions.

How this deal helps the Wizards:

Losing Rui Hachimura will be costly for the Washington Wizards. In his return from a bone bruise injury, he was an asset in the turnaround for this team. The Wizards desperately missed him. However, this trade was able to get done simply because the Wizards see that Kyle Kuzma is a future All Star in this league. They will lean on Kuzma even more now. The Wizards recognized they needed an upgrade at point guard. They needed someone who can get their own shot and score the basketball effectively. Kendrick Nunn offers that. This trade also gives Bradley Beal the opportunity to be himself, looking to score the ball. If the Wizards can get Kendrick Nunn to being the player he was in Miami with the Heat, they may have won this trade easily.