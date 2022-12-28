Wizards vs Suns, Who’s In? Who Out?

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards are set to host the Phoenix Suns for the latter of a home back-to-back. This will be the last game of their season series. Washington took the first matchup in Phoenix 113-110 and wants to complete the season sweep. That win was the team's first of December and ended a 10-game losing streak. Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with a team-high 29 points while picking up six rebounds and six assists. The Wizards are fully healthy for the first time since the first week of the season. So will we finally see the Wizards live up to expectations? Only time will tell.

Photo Credit: Mark Rebilas-USA Today

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns today:

Game Date: Dec 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Projected Starters/Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

For the first time since the beginning of the season, the Wizards were fully healthy against the Philadelphia 76ers. With about four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Bradley Beal looked frustrated after missing a three. He grabbed the back of his leg and headed to the locker room on his own. Coach Wes Unseld Jr shared with reporters after the game that Beal had left hamstring soreness. Beal will be further evaluated for a specific update on the injury and his availability.

For The Suns, Cameron Payne (Foot), Devin Booker (Groin), Cameron Johnson (Knee), Landry Shamet (Achilles) and Jae Crowder (Team/Player) were out against the Memphis Grizzlies last night. This list of players may also be out for the Suns in tonight’s game vs the Wizards.

Photo Credit: Mark Rebilas-USA Today

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal (Awaiting Further Evaluation on His Left Hamstring), Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Phoenix Suns:

Guards: Chris Paul, Duane Washington Jr.

Forwards: Torrey Craig, Mikal Bridges

Center: DeAndre Ayton

Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Bradley Beal (Awaiting Further Evaluation on His Left Hamstring)

Phoenix Suns:

Cameron Payne-OUT (Foot)

Cameron Johnson-OUT (Knee)

Devin Booker-OUT (Groin)

Landry Shamet-OUT (Achilles)

Jae Crowder-OUT (Player/Team)

