Wizards Honoring John Wall with Bobblehead Night

The Washington Wizards have been blessed to have some legendary players be a part of their franchise. From Elvin Hayes and Wes Unseld winning a championship with the Bullets, to Michael Jordan and Russell Westbrook having short stints in Washington. The franchise has had some historic players. None of those players match the impact that John Wall had on the organization, though.

Wall is considered the franchise's best player ever by many fans. It may not be due to the stats, but more so his impact on putting Wizards basketball back on the map for a short period of time. Without the Wall, many fans in the DMV might not have kept up with the Wizards or remained loyal fans. The organization plans to showcase its appreciation for Wall on January 29th against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Wizards have a Special Night Planned for Wall

The Wizards ominously announced this night. All the social media accounts did was post a video of iconic Wall moments with a date. The date is the game against the Bucks, which is also streamed on Prime Video, where Wall is an analyst. The way the video was posted made it seem like his jersey was being retired that night.

Instead, it is a night where they plan to honor him and his contribution to DMV basketball. The opportunity to have his jersey retired is still on the table, as it could be a surprise that the organization has planned. However, it still seems like a good night to honor the franchise's best player, as the Wizards have the Bucks' number this season.

It will also be interesting to see whether recently acquired Wizards point guard Trae Young plays in this game and what number he wears. Number 11 is retired by the franchise, and number one is worn by Cam Whitmore. The other plausible choice is number two, but given how much the team is promoting Wall, that number may be off-limits. Still, whenever we see what number Young will wear, it will tell us whether Wall is getting his number retired soon.

This game will presumably be one of the few ones we see being sold out. Every Wizards fan has some sort of memory with Wall, whether that's a game-winner in the playoffs, hitting the smoothest dougie the world has ever seen, or older fans teaching the new generation about Wall. This will be a night remembered after the season, no matter the outcome.

