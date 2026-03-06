Wizards Rookie Big Man Outperforming Two-Way Contract

Although Trae Young stole a majority of the spotlight in his Washington Wizards debut, arguably the most impressive performance of the night belonged to rookie big man Julian Reese. Washington recently snatched up the DMV native on a two-way deal, immediately throwing him into the fire as he started in each of his first three games with the team.

Over his first three games with the team, Reese has shown an increase in comfort within the scheme, all building up to his absolutely dominant performance versus the Utah Jazz. In 38 minutes of action, the six-foot-nine center stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with 18 points, 20 rebounds, and 2 assists. Although impressive at face value, his box score may actually understate just how impressive his performance was, as his impact ran far deeper.

Julian Reese set the Wizards single-game franchise rookie record with 10 offensive rebounds tonight:



18 PTS

20 REB (10 OREB)

5-7 FG

8-8 FT



Impressive showing from the Maryland product in just his third NBA game. pic.twitter.com/PpyrhUMXhJ — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) March 6, 2026

Killing the Glass

The 20 rebounds Reese stacked up is impressive enough, but when looking deeper into it you will find that half of those boards came on the offensive glass. Not only is this impressive as is, it was also widely impactful to the team, as each time he was able to grab a board the team was given an extra chance at another bucket. The defensive end was no different either, as Reese consistently was able to finish possessions, getting things going in the other direction by cleaning up and doing the work on defense.

Eventually, however, the Jazz became keyed in on Reese’s historic night and allocated more effort to stop him from grabbing boards. This strategy may have hindered the big man individually as a rebounder, but the team thrived because of it. Anytime a shot went up on either end, bodies flew to the rookie to try and prevent him from snatching another rebound, resulting in opportunities for others to do so.

Mar 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Julian Reese (15) reaches for a rebound in front of Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22)in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Too Good for Two-Way

It may be difficult for the Wizards front office to convert yet another young player off of a two-way contract and onto a standard deal, as it would mean committing even more money and resources into an already stacked young core. However, it’s hard to argue that to this point Reese has not earned such a deal. It’s clear that general manager Will Dawkins is willing to reward hard-working players in D.C., reflected by his recent extension of rookie Jamir Watkins and his ongoing attachment to now-Dallas Mavericks big man Marvin Bagley II.

CLEANUP ON AISLE 15 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/IMdWqXYBCq — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 6, 2026

Either way, Reese has made himself a lot of money through just his first three games with the Wizards. His future beyond this season may not lie in Washington, but he has clearly proven himself to be an NBA-level talent and contributor, which in turn will pay dividends come time for new negotiations.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!