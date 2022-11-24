Defense Is Still An Issue For the Wizards

What is your current assessment of the Wizards?

The injury bug is beginning to hit the Wizards at a time when their chemistry was coming together. The list of sidelined players includes Bradley Beal, Delon Wright, Rui Hachimura, and Monte Morris. That is a huge chunk of the Wizards starters but on the other hand, it will test their depth which is needed if they expect to make a playoff run.

My biggest concern is key starters for opposing teams have been “injured” when they play the Wizards and those games were too close for comfort. The others slipped through their hands (i.e., loss to OKC Thunder). It’s very telling that those games were not a breeze for the Wizards. Will they struggle when they begin facing more starters?

Despite these circumstances, a win is a win and the Wizards are in a good place at 10-8. They just have to hope injuries don’t impact the path forward.

Which player(s) has/have been a surprise (pleasant or need for improvement) so far this season and why?

I am pleasantly surprised by Jordan Goodwin. I love a feel-good story and you can’t help but root for that young man. He worked his way into the lineup from the G League on a hardship contract, then made the roster on a two-way contract this season, and is now in the starting lineup. Goodwin has made a difference defensively and we know the Wizards need all the help they can get in that area. But he has also contributed on the offensive end when the moment calls for it.

What are some of the challenges you've seen with the team in their first (close to) 20 games?

Defense is an obvious issue. Before Jordan Goodwin, Delon Wright was their best defensive player and we saw the Wizards go on a four-game losing streak following his injury. Losing one player should not result in such a setback. And who can forget that 42-point loss to a crippled Brooklyn Nets team! As of late defense and communication is improving. They need to keep it that way if they want to stay in the win column.

What has been the favorite(s) player match-up (Wizards player vs Opposing Team player) so far?

I actually liked watching Kristaps Porzingis vs. Jalen McDaniels (Charlotte Hornets). As everyone knows that matchup got testy and while I don’t condone negative behavior, it was refreshing to see Porzingis show some fiery tendencies. The Wizards aren’t known for trash talking and scrappiness but sometimes that is needed so you’re not slept on by other teams. Ultimately, the Hornets and McDaniels held Porzingis to 12 points.

What are the upcoming games you are looking forward to?

Just like everyone in the DMV, I’m looking forward to the return of John Wall on 12/10 (LA Clippers). The west coast teams are always a good challenge for the Wizards so I’m also excited to see them against the Lakers, Nuggets, and Suns.