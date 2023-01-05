Should Kristaps Porzingis Be Considered An All-Star?

Here is why Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis should be in the NBA All-Star conversation.

All-Star voting is always a subjective process but if we are looking at facts then Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis should definitely be in the conversation. The Wizards always knew if Porzingis could stay healthy, he would be a force to be reckoned with.

So far he has lived up to the hype. Regardless of the supporting cast around him, Porzingis has proven himself to be a reliable rim protector and scorer for the Wizards. He started the first three games of the regular season recording multiple double-doubles for the first time in his career.

In November, Porzingis had a career night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He scored 41 points, surpassing his previous game scoring high of 40 points when he was with the New York Knicks.

He also had a hot December leading into the New Year. On December 30 at Orlando, Porzingis recorded his sixth 30-point performance of the season, adding 13 rebounds and four blocks for a plus-32 rating. The Latvian capped the week with 22 points in a win at Milwaukee on January 1.

According to Inside the Wizards staff writer Tyrone Montgomery, Porzingis is also one of the best three-point shooters in the entire league at 7’3 tall. His mid-range game is also lethal and with that size and height, he’s quick and able to score at the basket at will. At the end of the day, Porzingis is a top three center in the East and one that should be feared night in and night out from all across the league.

On the season, Porzingis is averaging 22.2 points, his most since the 2017-18 season, 8.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and a career-high 1.1 steals per game. He has tallied 12 double-doubles and topped 20 points in 23 of 34 appearances.

With this groundbreaking season and being named Eastern Conference Player of the Week (, the next logical step for the “unicorn’’ is NBA All-Star.