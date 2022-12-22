One Of The Wizards Big Three Still A Game Time Decision

The Wizards Big Three All May Not Be On The Court Facing The Utah Jazz

Kristaps Porzingis remains a game time decision for tonight’s match-up against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis is listed as having a non-Covid illness and was a game time decision against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. He ultimately would be inactive for the contest.

Porzingis has been a star for the Wizards this season and an instrumental piece of their offense. In the Wizards 119-117 loss to the Lakers on Sunday night, KP put up stellar statistics per usual.

Porzingis scored 21 points (7-18 FG), grabbed 11 rebounds, notched five assists, recorded two steals and one block. His performance was his 10th double-double of the season.

Also, during the Lakers match-up, Porzingis reached 7000 points for his career becoming the 11th-quickest seven-footer to reach 7000 points in NBA history. The Wizards had to move forward without Kristaps Porzingis on Tuesday night but ultimately received their first win since November 28.

While everyone waits to hear if KP will return this evening, the team gets back a key player in forward Rui Hachimura. Hachimura originally injured his ankle on Nov 20 in the Wizards’ game vs Charlotte. He initially was listed as out with right ankle soreness when a MRI examination revealed a bone bruise. Rui’s addition to the response has been highly anticipated as the team struggled for most of the time he was sidelined.

