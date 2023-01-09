Who Won The Trade?

At the end of each day, we all must remember and keep in mind that the NBA is a business. Tough decisions have to be made behind closed doors and feelings may or may not be hurt. When a General Manager and NBA Team Front Office Representatives see a problem or even a potential problem for the future, it is their obligation to do something about it.

On March 25, 2021, the Washington Wizards engaged in a three way with the Boston Celtics and the Chicago Bulls:

Washington Wizards Received:

Daniel Gafford

Chandler Hutchison

Boston Celtics Received

Moe Wagner

Chicago Bulls Received

Troy Brown

Some deals in the NBA are made to have an immediate impact while other deals are made for future endeavors. As for the case for the Washington Wizards, they looked long and hard into this deal. While it may have been hard to move on so soon from a player such as Troy Brown, this was something they knew they had to do. Brown was solid, however the feeling in the room was the fact that he didn’t have a very high ceiling.

With the acquisition of Daniel Gafford, he gave the Washington Wizards depth at center and now he finds himself in the starting lineup playing a meaningful role along with meaningful minutes too. He’s been a perfect compliment in the front court next to Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma. As a matter of fact, he allows them to be at their best because he’s doing a lot of the dirty work grabbing rebounds and going for loose balls. He’s not afraid to slam it down on his defenders as well. This trade has truly paid dividends for the Washington Wizards.





Follow Inside The Wizards on Facebook

Follow Inside The Wizards on Twitter

Keep up with all Washington Wizards news on the SI.com Washington Wizards team page