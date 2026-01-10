The Washington Wizards have officially ushered in a new era as All-Star guard Trae Young has landed in D.C. and joined the Wizards as their new franchise cornerstone. This move is, of course, impactful for Washington in general, as having a player of Young’s caliber will only kickstart an already promising rebuild.

Dec 27, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in action against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

However, beyond the team contribution, Young’s presence as both a playmaker and shot creator will benefit numerous different Wizards as they look to maximize their development. It goes without saying that everyone’s skill set won’t be maximized by Young’s presence, as his ball-dominant ways can contradict those who also thrive with the ball in their hands.

With that said, a few players in Washington will, without a doubt, benefit from having a player of Young’s caliber by their side.

Alex Sarr

The most obvious beneficiary of Young’s presence is second-year big man Alex Sarr. The 7-foot Frenchman has leveled up his game without the All-Star guard as is, improving in nearly every statistical aspect of the game. It’s even more impressive that Sarr was able to make said improvements considering he was doing so without a true point guard. Despite being so raw with the ball in his hands, the 20-year-old was able to make it work purely based on his feel and natural skill.

How will Trae Young help Alex Sarr? 🇺🇲🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/0J5GEiue27 — TipOff (@tipoffball) January 8, 2026

Now, with a playmaker of Young’s caliber by his side, Sarr will be able to maximize himself as a play finisher, being gifted with easy looks at the rim and on the perimeter off ball screens. Sarr has already taken strides and has looked like one of the more promising young guys in the NBA—now his development will only be amplified sharing the floor with a player of Young’s caliber.

Tre Johnson

Jan 6, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) looks on during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The other Wizard that I see benefiting the most from Young’s presence is rookie guard Tre Johnson. Much can already be said about Johnson’s rookie campaign, as the 19-year-old has proven to be one of the best shooters in the NBA already, despite still finding his footing.

Now, Johnson will be paired with someone in Young who can match his shooting prowess—especially multiple steps beyond the arc—along with using his playmaking to create some easy opportunities for him. There may be some growing pains early on as both guys figure out how to gel with one another, but as time goes on and that chemistry is built, it’s hard to imagine them not becoming one of the more lethal offensive backcourts in the NBA.

