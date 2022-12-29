Wizards Starting To Click At The Right Time?

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards hosted the Phoenix Suns for the latter of a home back-to-back. This was the last game of their season series. Washington took the first matchup in Phoenix 113-110 and wanted to complete the season sweep. That win in Phoenix was the Wizards’ first of December and ended a 10-game losing streak. Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with a team-high 29 points while picking up six rebounds and six assists. The Wizards were fully healthy for the first time since the first week of the season after last night's game vs the 76ers, then Wizards star Bradley Beal tweaked his hamstring. Beal did not play against Phoenix, but a return vs Orlando on Friday has not been ruled out. Despite not having Beal, the Wizards would show that this team can compete with anybody when clicking on all cylinders.

Photo Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA Today

The Wizards defeated the Suns 127-102. Rui Hachimura had a team-high 30 points, which also tied for a career-high for Hachimura. Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma both tallied 22 points for the Wizards in the win. DeAndre Aston had a game-high 31 points for the Suns in the loss. Washington’s 25-point margin of victory is the largest this season and marks the largest win over the Suns in franchise history. The Wizards have now won 11 of the last 16 matchups against the Suns spanning back to the 2015-16 season.

Photo Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA Today

Wizards Head Coach Wes Unseld was very happy with the performance of his team in the last five games. The Wizards have a 4-1 record during that span and have seemed to get on the right track. Here’s what Coach Unseld said after the game⬇️⬇️⬇️

The Washington Wizards will travel to Orlando to take on the Magic at 7 PM from the Amway Center.