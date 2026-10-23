Bub Carrington Proving Doubters Wrong to Start Wizards' Season

The biggest question for the Washington Wizards is what the rotation looks like for this deep squad. Depth is generally a good thing, but there is such a thing as too much depth. This can push players to the side and reduce their value. One player fans speculated would be affected is Bub Carrington, but he is ready to prove the doubters wrong.

The Forgotten Wizard

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) looks on during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Carrington has been part of this rebuild, his skills have become somewhat forgotten by the fanbase and media. That said, the blame isn't on them; Carrington has played all 164 possible career games. That naturally means he was part of some disastrous lineups that hurt his advanced metrics.

The signs were always there that Carrington would at least be a role player for this promising Wizards squad. He shot nearly 41 percent from distance last season, which put him in the top of the league for three-point shooting.

He also had plenty of room for improvement. One big area was defense, as he was a below-average defender last season. He also didn't generate many paint touches, rarely getting to the paint on drives. Finally, he didn't show promising signs as a point guard.

The first game of the 2026-27 NBA season showed he made those improvements.

Bub Carrington 10/21 highlights. Think his play went really under the radar. I liked his spacing, and he generated more paint touches than in the past. Defense also was better, active hands and was not getting beat as much. pic.twitter.com/RrprHAnbju — Bryson Akins (@BrysonAkinsNBA) October 22, 2026

In just 15 minutes of action, Carrington made his presence known, as he was a big reason why the Wizards were able to come away with a win. His offense was there, but his playmaking and facilitation looked better.

This is largely due to how often he got to the paint on drives. That forces the defense to collapse, leading to more open looks for his teammates. On one drive in particular, he drove in, forcing Deandre Ayton's man to help, which led to an easy two points for the big man. Becoming an actual driving threat opens up not only his own scoring, but his playmaking ability.

The defense also looked much better. The stats may not show it, but the overall effort and drive were better. He had active hands and was staying in front of his defenders for the most part. He was beat by his man at times, but that happens to even the best defenders in the world. Overall, he had far fewer defensive lapses than last season.

Carrington can really solidify himself as a key rotation member for multiple seasons. He just needs to replicate what he did in game one and show this isn't a one-time thing, but rather skills he improved during the offseason.

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