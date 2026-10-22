Studs and Duds from Wizards Season Opening Win over the Bucks

The District is alive with basketball fever. The Washington Wizards started the regular season with a spectacular win over the Milwaukee Bucks, winning 128-116. This game also made history for the Wizards.

So much went right for the Wizards in this one, along with an MVP performance from a certain big. However, this game was closer than it should have been due to a few reasons. Here are the studs and duds from the season-opening win for the Wizards.

Stud: Anthony Davis

The veteran delivered an MVP-level performance. Anthony Davis tied the franchise record for points in a Wizards debut with 34. He also dominated on the glass, leading the team in rebounds with 12 boards. The defense was also spectacular, holding down the fort in the paint.

With so many good facilitators on this team, Davis is set to thrive and have more games like this. Davis will be the reason this team makes the playoffs again. Welcome to the DMV, Anthony Davis.

Anthony Davis in his Wizards debut:



34 PTS

12 REB

4 AST

2 STL

11-20 FG



Joins Moses Malone as the only Wizards in the last 50 seasons with 30/10 in a season opener. pic.twitter.com/pprXmXd4Bs — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 22, 2026

Dud: Khris Middleton

Jan 29, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22) looks on during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It felt strange when Khris Middleton was on the court. He felt like a non-entity, and the minutes should have gone to Will Riley instead.

He didn't shoot much, the defense was mediocre at best, and he wasn't facilitating at a high level. Khris Middleton is a veteran, but more was expected from him. Just if the Wizards are going to play him over Riley, he needs to do more for the squad.

Stud: Bilal Coulibaly

After not receiving an extension, Bilal Coulibaly clearly went out with some fire in his soul. He not only did his job on defense, but he also looked very good on offense. The forward had 11 points on good efficiency, along with a three-pointer.

The overall offensive game was great. Coulibaly drove and finished well, and his ball movement looked much better than last season. If this is the kind of nights we will see from Coulibaly, then expect the Wizards to do everything they can to keep him next summer.

Bilal Coulibaly 11 PTS (4-6 FG, 1-3 3P), 2 REB, 1 AST, 4 STL, 2 BLK, 0 TO vs. Bucks



Absolute defensive MENACE pic.twitter.com/znm0LIiJGY — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) October 22, 2026

Dud: Three-Point Shooting

Despite winning, the game could have been a blowout. The issue was three-point shooting, as the team shot below 30 percent from distance.

Between Trae Young, Kyshawn George, and Tre Johnson, they went 1-of-14 from distance. These three guys are supposed to be the better three-point shooters on the squad, but they only made one three. In fact, both Young and Johnson missed all their long-distance attempts. If they want to win games and make the playoffs, their three-point shooting needs to improve.

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