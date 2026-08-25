Diluting Doubts: Wizards' Tre Mann Acquisition Raises Pressing Bub Carrington Question

Just about anywhere marketing campaigns advertising the Washington Wizards' exciting 2026-27 initiative can be spotted, the same faces continually headlining the exciting roster to come are regularly-present.

AJ Dybantsa - no surprise there. No. 1 picks don't drop in teams' laps all that often, and the former BYU stud has plenty to offer the viewing masses as an early Rookie of the Year favorite. More proven stars like Trae Young and Anthony Davis are similarly helpful at pulling in fans looking for instantly-identifiable contributors, just as Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and Tre Johnson entice those who've sat through the lean rebuilding years.

But right there, alongside all of Washington's headlining talents and assets, sits another regularly-touted prospect: Bub Carrington. He hasn't proven quite as much as his similarly-drafted contemporaries have, but his appeal is apparent; he's a chatty, quote-friendly, highlight-happy scoring guard, having started his NBA journey right alongside draft classmates Sarr and George in the backyard of his Baltimore hometown.

Oct 24, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) celebrates with Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's yet to miss a professional appearance while continually improving as a 3-point shooter, but his place in next season's equation isn't nearly as airtight as outside observers would assume.

If anything, Carrington- who was already saddled with an attempt to prove his unique worth alongside star-caliber acquisitions, Washington's increasingly-cramped prospect ranks and, most recently, a potentially-disruptive trade return- may be saddled with more pressure than any teammate in attempting to debunk his doubters.

Carrington's Impact Balancing Act

The 14th pick out of the 2024 NBA Draft was an integral member of the Wizards' '24-'25 squad as a part-time distributor and shot-maker, but his importance to the squad's operation suffered a step back over the year that followed.

Even if his outside shooting numbers impressed on paper, Carrington's unwillingness to leverage his handle and jumper into paint touches took away from his playmaking impact as a sophomore. Opposing scout teams read that only 5.3% of his '25-'26 shot diet arrived from 0-3 feet (a tick down from the 10.2% mark he'd posted in the season prior) and reacted, confining him to shots beyond and barely within the arc's confines.

Bub Carrington midrange game pic.twitter.com/OYO5nAq10Z — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) June 24, 2025

Now, there's something to be said for a player willing to shoot where defenses aren't usually tilted to guard, and that region between the interior and the painted lines happen to be where Carrington's at his most comfortable. But for as handy as floor-spacing is in the modern game, he's not quite knockdown-enough from his favorite spot-up zones, further limiting his chances of standing out amidst a stacked lineup of penetrating creators.

Beyond the obvious newcomer in Young, who instantly smites any chance of an in-house competitors eking out starting point guard touches, Carrington also has lengthier, more malleable creating wings to contend with in Dybantsa, George and Will Riley. Even Johnson, another true guard who's similarly handcuffed to the second unit behind his bigger teammates, has a leg up on the older Carrington between his more diverse shot chart and the advanced priority he's won for himself.

Jan 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) celebrates with guard Bub Carrington (7) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those players, all of which have continued adding to their respective games while Carrington's reeled with minute inconsistencies and self-imposed limitations, have complicated his chances to continue ascending alongside those with whom he entered the league beside.

They inadvertently created enough conflict as it was, but the franchise raised the stakes on Carrington's sketchy positioning on the outside of the rotation looking in when they finagled into their most recent addition. As if the guard room wasn't already teeming with playable names, the Wizards continue enforcing the idea that they plan on utilizing every rostered contributor in landing yet another back court option last week in Tre Mann.

Carrington's Rush to Surpass the Mann Standard

Now, more than ever, Carrington has a clear-cut competitor to outplay if he wants to hold onto a meaningful minutes dosage. Mann, the returner from the Wizards' choice to barge into the Peyton Watson sign-and-trade, similarly looks to slot in as an understudy to Young as a second/third-string point guard, and he's likely expecting a real shot at carving out a role with his newest roster.

Jan 24, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) shoots during warm ups against the Washington Wizards at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's averaged just short of 20 minutes per game across five professional seasons split between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Charlotte Hornets, the latter of which he spent his previous two and a half years contributing to.

He, similar to Carrington, can out together some neat-looking highlights as a crafty slasher and grenade-launching shooter, but his most recent 51-game sample sizes offers a peek at Carrington's potential future should he struggle to win a nightly rotational position. The Hornets successfully attempted a more competitive approach a season ahead of the Wizards, relegating the streaky Mann to fringe, inconsistent opportunities in pricing him out of Charlotte's regular formula.

Tre Mann — NASTY WORK IN CHARLOTTE 🎒🔥 pic.twitter.com/GvLPa68eBZ — Locked In Hoops (@LockedInHoops_) August 25, 2026

Mann isn't the Carrington insurance that some fans immediately jumped to upon the transaction's announcement. One clearly holds more value to the front office than the other, especially when we directly compare skill sets between the pair. Besides getting to the rim more often, there isn't anything that the smaller, even-less defensively-impactful Mann does better than the incumbent guard.

If Carrington can't beat out the newcomer for reserve minutes alongside the likes of Johnson, Riley, Bilal Coulibaly, Justin Champagnie and Deandre Ayton, that will clarify all that needs to be said about his odds of contributing to this iteration of the serious Wizards. He has the shooting and passing to stick it out, but it's up to him to smell the danger and continue extinguishing redundancies.

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