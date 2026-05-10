The Wizards Land the First Pick in the 2026 NBA Draft

Washington Wizards fans can finally breathe, as they have officially landed the first overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft. They had a 14 percent chance at this pick heading into the lottery. This means that the Wizards have finally capitalized after a three-year-long tank.

Top 4 order in the 2026 NBA Draft:



1. Washington Wizards

2. Utah Jazz

3. Memphis Grizzlies

4. Chicago Bulls — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 10, 2026

This came as an utter shock, even though the Wizards had the worst record in the league. The Wizards become the first team since the flattened odds to have the worst record and land the first overall pick. Now, their future is in the hands of one player, and it looks bright.

Wizards Strike Lottery Gold

Drafting the top four would have been a win anyway, and thankfully, after the first drawings, the Wizards were there. Getting the top three would have been better, as you get an All-NBA caliber player no matter what. Drafting first, though, is a tone setter, and it makes this Wizards squad an instant playoff team in the East next season.

The only question is who the Wizards draft at first overall. The no-brainer decision should be AJ Dybantsa. He is the perfect combo player for the modern NBA. He brings elite size and athleticism as a forward and was the best offensive player in college basketball last season. His defense still needs to improve, but his length should be enough to develop some defensive instincts.

Brockton’s AJ Dybantsa spends time with Davis School students after declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft at Davis School (K-8) in Brockton, Massachusetts on Thursday, April 23, 2026. | Jason Snow / The Enterprise / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Darryn Peterson would not be a bad choice either, as pairing him with Trae Young would be a deadly one-two punch. The only concern with Peterson is his injury history. It was revealed by Peterson that the reason for his cramps was an overdose of creatine. Of course, that is an easy fix, but it will be interesting to see if there are any underlying effects.

Cameron Boozer is the final player in that top three that the Wizards could take. He is a modern power forward who is a great playmaker and scorer, yet his defense has some big question marks. The biggest one is whether Boozer is athletic enough to not be a net negative on defense? Only time will tell with the son of NBA player Carlos Boozer.

Will Dawkins could shock everyone, though, and take Caleb Wilson out of North Caroline. The bright side is that the team no longer needs a contingency plan if they draft fifth. No more arguments about whether the team should take Keaton Wagler or Darisu Acuff at fifth overall. Finally, though, the rebuild is officially coming to a close thanks to a little bit of luck for the Wizards, and at the perfect time with the upcoming changes to the lottery.

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