The Washington Wizards have finally concluded their three-year teardown of the franchise's previous failed experiment, and not a moment too soon. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is cracking down on organizations more focused on future drafts than their night-to-night win-loss results, dead-set on overcorrecting some of the more dramatic methods undertaken by longtime cellar-dwellers.

Those like the Wizards turned to the NBA Draft when they had to rebuild their talent base, as teams have done since the dawn of the ceremony, but tanking operations are finding it tougher than ever to return to positive relevance thanks to Silver's prior meddling. Washington wouldn't have had to take this long to round up a young corps that's still yet to convince outsiders of their upside had they not been routinely routed by less-needy peers in past lottery drawing reveals, and this week's version of his envisioned alterations is more of the same.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said on a recent Competition Committee call, according to sources: "We should have a system where you should hate to lose. It shouldn't be a badge of honor. Losing should be uncomfortable."



The new change is not as drastic as relegation to a lower… https://t.co/YU9TCOL3vn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 28, 2026

As if lacking in talent wasn't already penalized enough, here's a system which would make it even harder for those who've stumbled in executing past drafts or mapping out feasible contention plans to escape their dire fates. By Silver's logic, those who are embarrassing the league's integrity will snap out of their schemes to game the draft system, leaving only the truly-barren rosters to suffer for an unsolvable problem that isn't worth the airtime it constantly soaks up.

Washington fans are already plenty familiar with his means of evening out the lottery's top odds, a process that's made it easier than ever for Play-In Tournament teams to lap the sport's most desperate perennial losers. That's how they dropped from second-best likelihood to the sixth pick last summer, and it helps explain why the team with the worst record of the 2025-26 season possesses overwhelmingly-strong odds to fall to the fifth selection spot next week.

All signs point to the Wizards finally taking off into a more competitive tier of team-building, having finally collected enough prospects and proven stars to move forward to their much-anticipated next phase. But now that their interest in trying to win the lottery is waning, they're forming into a squad perfectly-equipped to take advantage of Silver's newest idea at the perfect time.

Winning Without Trying

Despite growing anticipation around how known quantities like Anthony Davis and Trae Young will play alongside ascending draftees like Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and Tre Johnson, this is far from a championship team.

Mar 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) celebrates with guard Tre Johnson (12) during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Davis may not want to hear it, but they're still due for a few more baby steps before any Washington fan is mapping out a trip back to title town. A long-awaited return to the Play-In, and maybe even the playoffs, is first on their list of upcoming milestones.

That'll push the franchise far away from the bottom of the standings where they've spent years comfortably treading, but that puts them in perfect position to join the arsenal of lottery-night spoilers who Washingtonians have grown to envy. The Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks, the two most recent No. 1 pick holders, each transitioned directly from barely missing the finalized postseason bracket to controlling everyone's draft boards in a matter of days, and the Wizards can expect that same brand of bloated odds without having to angle an entire season around such luck.

And what's more, they may have more than just their own picks to enter lottery-night festivities with. The Phoenix Suns owe first round pick swaps to the Wizards in 2028 and 2030 as compensation for the infamous Bradley Beal trade, and judging by the middlers' reluctance to trade franchise centerpiece Devin Booker, they could realistically be worse than the Wizards during those critical alternating seasons in setting up potential future heists on Washington's part.

Mat Ishbia shuts down Devin Booker trade speculation:



"Devin Booker is not getting traded. Devin Booker is our franchise player." pic.twitter.com/16VItjv0Ro — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 30, 2026

More teams can get in on draft-related chaos than ever before, a fact that's haunted religious developers like the Wizards nearly as much as the cruel means by which they've had their hearts regularly broken. They're preparing to move past the ugliest portion of the rebuild, though, and a completely different, less outwardly-purposeful method to continue adding to the young corps awaits the organization's reliable strategists.

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