Three Best Teams the Wizards Can Trade Anthony Davis To

The offseason is not even a quarter of the way done, yet there are trade rumors already swirling. The biggest one, though, is regarding Anthony Davis and whether he will even play a game in a Washington Wizards jersey. Reports from Chris Haynes are showing that the Wizards may be looking to trade the Hall of Fame player this offseason.

Chris Haynes on Anthony Davis’ future with the Wizards:



“He’s at a place right now [in Washington} where he can’t afford to play two years to not compete … I do think there's a good chance that he may end up somewhere else by the time next season starts"



(via @SiriusXMNBA) pic.twitter.com/rodBLapwqi — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) April 30, 2026

The only question, though, is what team would actually want a veteran who is injury-prone and on a large deal? Well, the playoffs are starting to answer that question, as some teams may be looking to add a player like Davis to their squad. A few organizations have not realized that they are still missing a piece, or are deciding it is time to enter a rebuild. Here are the three top teams that can make a trade with the Wizards for Davis.

3: Toronto Raptors

Toronto can put together the easiest package in terms of players and value. Discourse on Twitter has some fans believing the Wizards can get a first-round pick in return from the Raptors as well. The only problem with trading with them is the fact that you take on two of the worst contracts in the NBA. Every deal would have to include Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley.

Mar 31, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Raptors Jakob Poeltl (19) walks up court against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Both are decent role players, but the money they are getting is outlandish. Poeltl is set to make just under $20 million next season, but his next contract kicks in at nearly $30 million per year. Quickley is in a similar boat, as he is set to make around $100 million the next three seasons. The contracts are so bad that Washington would need to immediately flip one of those players. For that reason, Toronto comes in as the third-best team the Wizards could make a deal with.

2: Denver Nuggets

After a disappointing round one loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Denver Nuggets have some hard decisions to make. Their biggest one is how they are going to keep Peyton Watson? He would fit in well with so many teams, including the Wizards, so they want to have the cap space to keep him. This means letting players like Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and even Jamal Murray potentially be traded.

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) on the floor after a play during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Wizards could use two of those three guys. The only player that they would want to avoid is Braun, as he is on one of the worst contracts in the NBA. Murray is the contract that makes the trade easiest, but there is no reason for Washington to add him. They should instead want Gordon, who has two years left on his contract. This does mean the team would also have to take Braun in the deal, but thankfully, his contract is not as horrid as Poeltl's. Still, they get two players in a deal who can come off the bench, potentially rehab value, and get even more in return down the line.

1: Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers can have the easiest time putting together a trade package for Davis thanks to certain contracts and draft picks they have. The Nuggets may be able to offer better players, but the Trail Blazers have better picks to trade. The Raptors are also short on picks, but the contracts the Trail Blazers can trade are slightly better than the key one of Poeltl.

Apr 24, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) walks off the court after participating in warm ups before playing against the San Antonio Spurs in game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

A trade package of Jerami Grant, Shaedon Sharpe, and a protected 2028 first-round pick from the Orlando Magic can easily get the deal done. The salaries match up perfectly, and that draft pick is one the Trail Blazers can live without. It is an upgrade for Portland, and the Wizards get another young player who has potential if put in the right situation. If this package is available, the Wizards need to take it.

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