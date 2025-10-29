How Will Bilal Coulibaly's Return Influence Wizards' Rotation?
Bilal Coulibaly means more to the Washington Wizards organization than your average raw, unproven prospect.
He isn't just a blue chip prospect, having impressed enough scouts to earn a top-seven draft pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, or an athletic specimen with the capabilities to sustain as the best wing defender on most teams; he's the cornerstone of Washington's rebuild, a thorough, ongoing project that he helped kickstart as the first draftee picked by the franchise's new regime.
Coulibaly's also a starter, having yet to appear from off of the bench in any of the 59 games he appeared in during his injury-shortened sophomore campaign. And now, with some of his teammates taking the jumps that he's yet to stick the landing on, he also represents an impending lineup dilemma.
The Wizards have a lot of players to please, like the majority of teams across the NBA, but the vast majority of Washington's proven and hypothetical contributors preside along the same young timeline. Most of the pieces in head coach Brian Keefe's rotation have already made spirited cases to start or play near-starter-level minutes, and Coulibaly's likely return to that starting five is going to push someone down in the pecking order.
Who's On The Chopping Block?
There are a few players worth examining as potential bench bumps, but those options do not include Kyshawn George or Alex Sarr.
The pair of rising sophomores have each taken noticeable steps forward within their games as the two most Wizards through the season's first week. George fills up the box score every night with his three-level scoring, instinctive point-forward passing and penchant for collecting stocks, while the young center Sarr is playing much more like the rim finisher the team's wanted and still needs.
Their fellow 2024 Draft classmate, however, may not be so lucky. Bub Carrington's came out slowly to start the season, attempting and hitting fewer 3-pointers than usual while settling for more low-percentage isolation and midrange shots. George's ascension as the jumbo-ball-handler and paint crasher could make Carrington obsolete, even as a secondary on-ball presence.
The pair of veterans are also worth a look as potential bench pieces, though they're not the same long-term investment pieces.
CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton lack any draft-related ties and further upside, having spent a combined 25 seasons in the NBA heading into this season, and have each provided valuable minutes as the rare polished scorers and shooters in Washington's otherwise-undeveloped rotation. They're also both on expiring contracts, and it would serve the team well to continue advertising their services in leading up to the trade deadline.
The older, more battered and less productive Middleton is the likelier outcome of the two, but Carrington's disappointed statistically and as an overall on-court fit.
Rotational Ripple Effects
Coulibaly, through no fault of his own, is going to push some other piece further to the fringe of Keefe's regular lineups. Justin Champagnie's already had a tough time in locating regular minutes behind Corey Kispert, and fellow guard and wing prospects Tre Johnson, Will Riley and Cam Whitmore have already shown enough positive plays to warrant further experimentation from the staff.
Someone's minutes are due to get pinched, and some of the Wizards' early defensive struggles only backup more of their need for the freak athlete Coulibaly, even with the long road he faces before he's a productive shooter and scorer.
