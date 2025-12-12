Wizards Will Have to Overcome Injuries to Topple Cavaliers

The Washington Wizards 3-19 record leaves little to the imagination in regards to why D.C.'s team is failing to produce on any sort of consistent level. With misfit veterans leading a charge of rookies and second-years struggling to find their place (mostly), head coach Brian Keefe's outline for success in Washington has quickly lapsed into what has become the worst team in the NBA.

Entering their incoming home matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-11), the Wizards once against face outlandish odds against one of the Eastern Conference's midranging teams. Though, as has become the "norm" for the Wizards, just about anyone will be favored on the opposite end of the baseline.

If Washington wants to secure their fourth win of the season, they'll have to overcome those initial odds and, to make matters worse, they'll have to do so through a stacked injured reserve list full of regular contributors.

Injuries Around Every Corner

In addition to the continued, almost expected absence of Bilal Coulibaly (oblique), Washington will also be without Alex Sarr (adductor), Corey Kispert (thumb) and Khris Middleton (knee). That's four of the Wizards' primary scoring options all relegated to the bench as a result of their current state.

The only real bright side offered by the injury list is the absence of one Tre Johnson who, after missing an exteneded period of time with a hip injury, appears set to return against the Cavaliers in order to relieve some of the team's scoring loss.

Tre Johnson is not listed on the Wizards’ injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Cleveland, indicating his return from a hip injury.



Alex Sarr (adductor), Bilal Coulibaly (oblique), Corey Kispert (thumb), and Khris Middleton (knee) are out. Malaki Branham is questionable. pic.twitter.com/u1lsbqC2Z9 — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) December 11, 2025

The bulk of the offensive responsibility in the matchup, then, seems to fall on Johnson, CJ McCollum and Kyshawn George; as the only real remaining proven weapons in playable health, this makeshift trio in the red, white and blue will have to do for Washington.

Woes on Either Side

The Wizards will catch a mild break in not being the only team dealing with injuries in the bout with Cleveland, even if their opponent isn't near as mangled as Washington.

Adversely, the Cavaliers will be without Jarrett Allen in the paint and Sam Merrill on the perimeter, slightly limiting their own reliability in a matchup that should be at least slightly more interesting for it. A Washington win would not only show a great resilience from a roster that has yet to exhibit that, but a depth in the team's scoring options that would mean a great deal as the franchise rebuilds into the future.

