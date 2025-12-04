Injuries Rendering Wizards' Guard a Non-Factor

Of the Washington Wizards' many recurring issues throughout the 2025-26 NBA season, the least of which (at least, relatively) has been their woes in the injury report. At 3-17, the team's two recent wins have done little to hide their year-long struggles, especially on the defensive end of the floor. With inconsistent veterans leading the charge under questionably retained head coach Brian Keefe, the franchise appears more lost now than it perhaps ever has.

Missing a Main Contributor

In their incoming matchup with the Boston Celtics, the aforementioned injury report is set to dish out a much greater impact than what has been the team's normal. With Alex Sarr, Tre Johnson and Corey Kispert all relegated to the sideline, Washington will continue to operate below full strength as a slew of their main scoring assets continue to recover.

Though, one name sticks out above the rest as having become all too familiar on a list like this one; Bilal Coulibaly, the team's young guard, finds himself out once again. This time, the ailment comes in the form of a slightly torn oblique that will see him sidelined for 3-5 weeks.

Having already spent the early portion of this campaign out with a different injury entirely, the lengthy, athletic guard has started to take up regular residence on the outskirts of the rotation, and the team can no longer rely on his return as a result.

An Incidental Non-Factor

Entering the Wizards' current season, Coulibaly was intended to be one of the franchise's young pieces to build around going forward. Alongside the aforementioned Sarr and Johnson, as well as forward Kyshawn George, Washington has put together a clear core of talent meant to spearhead the team into the future.

But the more Coulibaly struggles to stay on the court, the less clear that tantalizing, encouraging vision appears in the long run.

So long as the third-season guard is on the sideline, veteran pieces that were previously seen as more disposable - assets that can, and would, be parted with as the newer players developed - are being forced to spell his normally crucial position.

What comes from such a conundrum looks exactly like the sort of disheveled, out of sorts bunch that has managed just three wins through 20 games. If Washington can't find a way to keep Coulibaly on the floor regularly, their future plans may have to undergo the same kind of painful reconstruction that the franchise overall has endured for years.

