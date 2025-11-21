Insider Makes Bold Claim for Wizards’ Rising Star

Little has gone right for the Washington Wizards through their first month of the season, evidenced in their sole win getting quickly buried by a league-high 12-game losing streak that currently has them buried behind a 1-13 record.

If their rocky rebuild has produced any successes, though, they've come in the form of their two bright ascending stars in Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George.

They've each been impressive in their own ways; while Sarr shrugged off an occasionally-ugly rookie season with one of the most aggressive turnarounds of any player to start the 2025-26 season, the once-unknown George has fully risen to meet the Wizards' open scoring opportunities with some impressive point-forward work that's persisted as he's rapidly risen to the top of Washington's scouting report.

Keeping Washington's Hopes Alive

The young duo accounts for two of the most intriguing turnaround case studies of this young season, but when it was time to pick the most notable lesson he's gathered, ESPN reporter Tim Bontemps made his choice as to which of the sophomore have seized the top spot in the young core's pecking order.

"As the Wizards have torn down their roster and began to build it up again over the past couple of seasons, they've leaned heavily into taking as many first-round talents to maximize their number of opportunities," Bontemps wrote. "Doing so is exactly what gave the Wizards the player who scouts and executives say is their best talent: George, who was taken with the 24th pick in last year's draft."

Nov 10, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Chaz Lanier (20) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"The 6-foot-7 forward is shooting 50% from the field, 45.5% from 3 — up from 32.2% as a rookie — and has quickly developed into one the few bright spots for a team that is clearly hoping to land at the top of the lottery next year after the disappointment of falling down to sixth this past spring."

Rising Above the Rest

George has flourished as the most productive perimeter option on the Wizards' roster, even if that isn't a high bar to clear. Older veterans in CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton have struggled in maintaining their efficiency, while fellow prospects such as Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson may need more guidance than George, who set a tough standard in simply learned how to swim on the fly.

Those flashes he occasionally showed Wizards fans patient enough to sit through last season's losing effort have fueled a seamless step-up, even if he's still more of a deferential distributor than some would prefer. Every jumper he shoots, whether it's a pull-up from behind the arc or a bump-middy, seems like it's going in off of the release, and that improved use of his body has translated into the lane, resulting in a promising craft and finishing touch.

He's had the advantage of getting it done without Sarr, who missed this week's 120-109 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves with a toe injury. George, ever-improving, consistently available and increasingly-more noticeable on the court, is arguably doing more heavy lifting in keeping Wizards fans engaged than anyone else.

