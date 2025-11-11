Wizards Have Important Late-Game Decisions to Make

As interesting as a number of the prospects that the Washington Wizards brass has brought into the team as a part of their extensive rebuild, the tank rolls on. There are still top draft picks to be earned with one of the league's worst records, and with the Wizards' youngsters still looking far from ready to make a meaningful playoff push, losing games remains atop the organization's long-term priorities.

But that doesn't mean that the losses have to look like how they have as of recent. Spirited first halves were once followed by their repeatedly letting go of the rope following halftime, but a recent spell of games have seen the Wizards blow several chances at letting their pieces finally taste a bit of winning. They're still getting the long-term result of a lopsided record, now sitting at 1-10 through 11 games, but a nine-game losing streak isn't helping anybody develop.

A tight loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the final seconds of their weekend matchup with the Wizards robbed the team of finally tasting a win at home after five tries, but their followup performance against the Detroit Pistons was even more crushing. A five point lead entering the final 14 seconds couldn't save them from Cade Cunningham and Daniss Jenkins, who did enough to somehow force overtime before handing the underdogs yet another late loss.

And since this team has grown so likely to fumble any advantage they're provided, the Wizards' coaching staff, once allowed to tank in peace while rounding up assets, has started drawing some questions as to which generation to favor in the clutch. Either the young guys get the ball in their hands or veterans like CJ McCollum get to try taking the team home, but their attempts to work together have not worked.

Weighing the Options

McCollum is certainly more seasoned in the clutch than young ball-handlers like Kyshawn George or Bub Carrington can say for themselves, but his 42 points to drag the Wizards to the brink in the first place were overshadowed by another shoddy overtime performance, where he shot 1/5 and failed to record an assist despite the hefty on-ball reps.

He's the most proven hand they've got in these close situations, but this isn't the first time he's gone cold with ample chances to pull ahead. He was similarly at the forefront of Washington's collapse when the Wizards hosted the Philadelphia 76ers two weeks ago, shooting 0/3 in overtime and getting swatted at the rim twice.

George and Alex Sarr could use the end-of-game reps better than anyone, and the franchise would greatly appreciate their growing comfort in crunch time. But that, too, is a tough jump for the coaching staff to make, even with McCollum's wild inconsistencies.

George missed the crucial free throw that would have pushed the lead to four entering the final seconds, while Sarr went 0/2 from 3-point range in overtime without doing much to challenge the rim. Carrington fell asleep as Jenkins' defender to end regulation, and got abused on defense all night despite the positive shooting and passing performance.

The players of the future have the most to gain from these experiences, which may not come very often to a team that now leads the NBA in losses. But at the same time, they have to win some of these games eventually so as to not install losing habits, and the vets may have something still left to teach the prospects with their end-of-game conduct. It's a tough decision for head coach Brian Keefe to balance, as he now faces 10 times as many losses as wins entering November's halfway point.

