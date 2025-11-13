Wizards Should Continue Giving Young Duo Responsibility

Reasons to watch, or even care, about the Washington Wizards start and end with their young prospects' odds at developing into the sort of players who can pull the franchise from their extensive rebuild.

Some of their higher-billed pieces have finally accrued enough trust to take on more scoring and ball-handling responsibilities, and not a moment too soon, because the Wizards have a tougher time winning basketball games than any other team in the NBA. Their 11 losses already lead the league, and they've already amassed a double-digit loss streak with 10 through 12 total games.

There are more proven quantities lining this roster than Washington's high-profile draftees. CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton have each carved out famed careers as professional scorers, getting it done over their combined 25 seasons at every level of the sport, but they've shown the fans that the ball might need to shift over to the young guns even more than it already has.

Those accomplished crunch-time scorers may have given the squad better chances to win on a night-to-night basis a month ago, yet despite their joint resumes, some of the numbers already lean in favor of Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr as the new one-two punch.

Learning to Trust the New Generation

The pair of sophomores have each forced themselves into early Most Improved Player conversations, with the physical point-forward George learning how to match his passing feel and downfield drives with his proven jump shot while Sarr continues looking like Washington's All-Star center of the future.

Oct 16, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) and forward Kyshawn George (18) go for a rebound against the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

They've also given the Wizards some of their most promising chances at competing in games, providing some of the team's most consistent basketball between each of their multi-level scoring, passing and defense. The most-frequently used five-man lineup of George, Sarr, McCollum, Middleton and Bub Carrington have posted first-half statistics of 100 points scored per 100 possessions compared to 130 allowed, good for a -30 net rating, posting a paltry 51.1% true shooting on fairly unimpressive shot quality (50% effective field goal percentage).

Compare that to the two-man lineup of Sarr and George, who manage a -18 net rating that's admittedly still bad, but the 58.5% true shooting they regulate is right around league-average, and that's about as good as these guys are going to get. The McCollum-Sarr lineups compare favorably to that two-man combination, but every other combination of veteran and marquee prospect falls well short.

The Prospects Hold Up in the Clutch and Garbage Time Alike

The Wizards have been at their most competitive through first halves, frequently falling behind during third quarters that see opposing teams finally dispatch the hangers-on. Their fourth quarters have witnessed a few spirited comebacks to comfort the numerous other instances in which they rolled over, but even there, that young duo shines through the rubble.

Sarr and George-based lineups in regulation's final 12 minutes have posted a 57.9% true shooting, the only duo capable of fielding an average scoring rate. The ball moves on their watch, indicated in their 15.8 assist ratio, and their -29.4 net rating in that quarter somehow outdoes just about every veteran-inclusive two-man combination that the Wizards have turned to in the fourth. That same five-man lineup posts similar statistics in that frame, and that's because of Sarr's and George's impact.

Nov 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards guard CJ McCollum (3) handles the ball against Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie (20) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The team would be better off putting the ball in their hands more, as they're swiftly learning with Sarr. He's getting his points in relatively-efficient outings, regardless of the matchup, and George is hot on his trail. Even as he's faced with tougher defenders, he's got a well-manicured jumper that can beat just about any coverage, as well as the on-ball chops to create for himself and others.

The coaching staff has already ladled plenty onto their plate, and they've actually answered more of those responsibilities than some of their older counterparts can say for themselves.

