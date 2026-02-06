Jaden Hardy Could Throw a Wrench in Wizards Rotation

By now, the entire NBA world has likely been informed of the blockbuster deal that sent All-NBA big man Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards in exchange for salary-filling talent and draft assets. However, what many may not know is that the Dallas Mavericks sent more than just Davis.

A trio of guards in Jaden Hardy, Dante Exum, and D’Angelo Russell were also included in the deal, both helping fill any financial burden and allowing both teams to move seamlessly through the rest of the season without having to sign any looming free agents. Although Russell and Exum are intriguing in their own right, neither of them really has much of a chance at being key contributors for Washington beyond this season.

BREAKING: The Dallas Mavericks are trading 10-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis, Jaden Hardy, D'Angelo Russell and Dante Exum to the Washington Wizards for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, 2 first-round picks and 3 second-rounders, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/sfrQQubI5i — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2026

Hardy, on the other hand, is still a relatively unproven young talent who could find himself with an influx of minutes as the season closes out.

How Hardy Could Fit With Wizards

Hardy’s calling card is his scoring prowess, something that made him a highly touted five-star prospect back in high school. The 23-year-old has shown flashes in the past of being a special talent but has yet to get any real opportunity to show it. Over his four-year NBA career, Hardy is averaging a respectable 7.9 points per game on solid shooting splits of 42.2% from the field and 37.9% from three.

Despite his flashes of high-end upside, the Mavericks organization never really trusted him with serious minutes, only giving him opportunities in blowout games or when the team was in desperate need of guard play. Now, as Hardy switches situations and heads over to D.C., it will be easier for him to find valuable developmental minutes.

Jan 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (1) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks (0) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

His exact standing in Washington’s rotation remains unclear at the moment, as he has yet to suit up for the red, white, and blue. However, it’s no secret that the Wizards are looking to tank for the remainder of this season, resulting in a very careful approach to injury management.

Because of this, new opportunity opens up on a night-to-night basis for players who typically don’t get much playing time to be given a chance to thrive. Countless examples of this have already happened this year in Washington, making it very possible that Hardy is next in line.

Say what you will about his long-term fit in D.C., but there is no doubt that Hardy will, at worst, be given a chance to prove himself as an NBA player with the Wizards this season.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!