What's Next For Wizards After Official Elimination from Playoffs

The NBA season is far from being over, but the Washington Wizards have already been eliminated from the playoffs. This statement should not come as a shock or surprise to anyone, as the Wizards are still in their rebuild. This should be the last season of it, though, as next year the organization has playoff aspirations and thinks it is time to bring the postseason back to The District.

With that being said, what exactly is next for the Wizards to focus on since the playoffs are now out of reach? Are there specific players they need to focus on developing? They may need to focus on getting some players healthy and meshed together for next season. Here is everything they need to focus on to finish this season.

Integrate Trae Young and Alex Sarr

Mar 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) on the court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

When some people who are not fans of the Wizards look at their roster, they might think the dynamic duo is Trae Young and Anthony Davis. In reality, that dynamic duo is more like Young and Alex Sarr. The reason Davis is not part of it is his injury history, age, and the fact that he might not even be on the team long term. This means that, for the foreseeable future, the two faces of the team are definitely Sarr and Young.

We have already seen glimpses of what they can do together, though. The pick and roll between the two can be one of the deadliest one-two punches in the league. Young can use the screen to either create separation for a shot or find an open shooter. Sarr can then use that role with one of the best passers in the league and get some nice, easy dump-offs or lobs for an easy two points. These two off the role can generate anywhere from 40-60 points a game just off their scoring and assists. Now, the coaching staff just has to keep playing them together and build that connection.

Develop Some Defense Down Low

Feb 26, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe reacts with forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The perimeter defenders are solid, nothing to complain about, but nothing to get too complacent about either. The problem is the interior defense; outside of Sarr, there is no enforcer down low. Sure, Davis may be able to help, but what they really need is a better defender coming off the bench for Sarr. With his size, this could be Tristan Vukcevic.

The only problem is that Vukcevic is one of the worst defenders on the Wizards. He is slow in rotations, does not know how to use his size to contest shots, and looks afraid at times. With the few games left in the season, the team needs to do everything it can to make him a better defender. He has the potential to be serviceable down low on defense. Still, if he cannot develop, then his future as the team's backup center could be in jeopardy.

Lose With Style

This sounds weird, but it is really simple and straight to the point. At the moment of this article being published, the Wizards are 1.5 games back of the Indiana Pacers for the worst record in the league. Washington needs to do everything it can to finish with the worst record. This means they need to keep losing, but do so with some style and flair.

No more giving up 83 points to one player, and no more losing by 20 or more points. Instead, keep it close, maybe even have the lead going into halftime or the third quarter. Then pull the starters and let the future bench and role players get prime developmental minutes. This team needs to lose and lose, but just needs to add some competitive flair and style.

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