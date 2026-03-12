Wizards Keep Getting Disrespected After Bam Adebayo's 83-Point Game

The pain keeps getting worse for the Washington Wizards. During what should be the final season of a rebuild, they did something no other team has allowed this season. They let Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat score 83 points in a game, the second most in NBA history. Although this does not affect the team's plan at all going forward, this one performance has multiple people across the league talking about the Wizards.

The only downside to this publicity is that it consists entirely of negative comments about the team. Some NBA coaches have taken shots at the Wizards — as have some former players, along with the media — trying to diminish what Adebayo did by saying the Wizards are terrible.

Coaches, Players and Media Take Shots at the Wizards

The first comment came from Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka. After their game, he was asked about Adebayo's performance, where he did not hold back.

"I saw he only made 6 threes but 40 free throws or something like that, tells the story right there and... the Washington Wizards," he said.

This comment makes it sound like the Wizards are some team that NBA squads play in preseason to get some reps. It is disrespectful, but this comment should feel almost like a slap in his own face, given how the Rockets played against the Wizards.

Ime Udoka on Bam Adebayo's 83 point night:



"First thing you think is how...... not because of him but because of the way he plays. I saw he only made 6 threes but 40 free throws or something like that, tells the story right there and.............. the Washington Wizards." pic.twitter.com/PScqMKHBPv — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 11, 2026

Just a few games ago, the Wizards and Rockets were in a heated game that led to some ejections. The Rockets ended up winning, but only by five points. If the Wizards were able to keep it that close, does that mean Adebayo would do something similar to what the Rockets did? The Wizards have also beaten contenders this season, like the Detroit Pistons.

Mar 2, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It was not Idoka who spoke about the same topic. Stephen A. Smith of ESPN also had a similar sentiment.

"It ain’t [Bam’s] fault that the Washington Wizards are trash. ... I'm not blaming Bam Adebayo for that. Congrats to him. It's his moment," he said on First Take.

Once again, another shot at the Wizards that is not necessary whatsoever.

"It ain’t [Bam’s] fault that the Washington Wizards are trash. ... I'm not blaming Bam Adebayo for that. Congrats to him. It's his moment."



—@stephenasmith on Bam Adebayo's 43 free throw attempts in his 83-point performance 🏀 pic.twitter.com/vEEFAxwHKh — First Take (@FirstTake) March 11, 2026

It has also been former players talking about the team in such a negative light. Gordon Hayward, who played 14 seasons, said something similar to Idoka and Stephen A.

"It kind of feels like a pickup game when you’re watching," he said on Unsportmanlike on ESPN. "And for him to shoot 43 free throws and 22 threes, when that’s not what he does, it almost feels like… and again, the Wizards too."

Gordon Hayward doesn't think Bam's 83-point game was great for the league. @ESPNWestPalm pic.twitter.com/fySGfePGdD — UNSPORTSMANLIKE (@UnSportsESPN) March 12, 2026

There is no reason why NBA coaches, former players, and media personalities are talking about them like this when they have almost beaten or have beaten these top teams in the league. Even if it is this big of a deal, no one will be talking about it in five years. The Oklahoma City Thunder lost by the largest amount in NBA history in 2021, and now they are the reigning world champions. If the Wizards can emulate just half of what the Thunder did, everyone will forget who Adebayo scored 83 points against, and these comments will look like bad takes in a few years.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!