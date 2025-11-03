Three Biggest Threats to Wizards in Knicks Game
Of the 18 games that the Washington Wizards won last year, not one was against the New York Knicks. However, one of the contests was close as it went into overtime.
Entering their seventh game of the 2025-26 NBA season, the Wizards are on a four-game losing streak. Washington is still looking for their second win of the season. It will be all hands on deck for the Wizards when they face the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Unless head coach Brian Keefe can prepare his team to be ready for these three Knicks players, the Wizards could lose their sixth game of the season before they win another.
1. Jalen Brunson
In the 136-132 overtime loss to the Knicks last season, the Wizards had no answer for Brunson. New York's star player posted a 55-point performance against Washington to give the team their 24th loss in 29th games three days after Christmas last year.
Currently, Brunson is one of the league's top ten scorers. With an average of nearly 31 points per game, the former Dallas Maverick guard has been a terror to opposing defenses. Brunson has averaged at least 24 points per game the past three seasons for the Knicks since leaving the Mavericks.
Given that the Wizards have struggled against the other team's shooting guards since last season, Brunson is capable of carving up Washington's defense. He is also leading New York in assists with nearly 5.5 per contest.
2. Karl-Anthony Towns
When an opposing big man averages more than 12 rebounds a game, players like Alex Sarr and other Wizards players will struggling hauling in boards. One of Washington's strengths last year was their rebounding, despite deficiencies on both offense and defense.
Furthermore, Towns is the Knicks leading shot blocker. However, as a team, Washington averages more than two blocks better than New York per game this season.
In three of the Knicks' first five games, Towns made at least eight free throws. He has also made at least eight three-pointers this season, too. In his first 18 career games against the Wizards, Towns has averaged 27 points and 11 rebounds.
3. Mikal Bridges
New York is below .500, but it's not because of swingman Mikal Bridges. The Knicks allowed more at least 115 points per game after winning the first two games of the season.
Bridges ranks in the NBA's top 50 in terms of points per game, assists, and field goal percentage. The 29-year-old athlete is also inside the top 60 rebounders in the league.
After scoring just 28 points in his first two games for New York, Bridges followed that up with three consecutive 20-point performances. The former Villanova standout is averaging less than a turnover a game, too.
Keefe and the Wizards need to have a plan to contain these three Knicks stars. At the very least, Washington can't afford for Brunson, Towns and Bridges to go off for them at Madison Square Garden when the two teams meet next.
