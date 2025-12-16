Trading for Cavaliers Guard Would Immediately Improve Wizards' Roster

The Washington Wizards, in the franchise's second season under head coach Brian Keefe, have perhaps never looked as lost as they do right now. With a 4-20 overall record (on-pace for a third straight sub-20 win campaign), D.C. simply appears to have little to no direction, especially in the way their current roster is constructed. Keefe's confusing mix of displaced veterans and scoring-heavy newbies have yielded disastrour results thus far.

Yet, as the calendar year turns the corner and trade rumors begin to spark ahead of the early-year deadline, Washington suddenly finds themselves involved in the fray for a Cleveland Cavaliers point guard. Darius Garland, the longtime floor general in Cleveland, is a name that has emerged as a potential "hot button" piece on the market.

According to a reputable source related to the league, the Wizards are among a few teams considered to be potential suitors.

One of Few Potential Candidates

"The Timberwolves, Magic, and Wizards would be considered potential candidates to pursue Darius Garland from Cleveland if the Cavs engage in trade discussions centered around the 2x All-Star," reported NBA analyst and writer Jake Weinbach in a post on X (Twitter).

The Timberwolves, Magic, and Wizards would be considered potential candidates to pursue Darius Garland from Cleveland if the Cavs engage in trade discussions centered around the 2x All-Star.



Garland should receive strong interest from teams in need of lead guard duties. — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) December 16, 2025

"Garland should receive strong interest from teams in need of lead guard duties," he finished, pinpointing the supposed reason that Washington may end up involved in the potential market for Garland.

RUMORS: The Wizards could be one of the teams interested in pursuing Darius Garland from Cleveland if they look to move on from him, per @JWeinbachNBA



Imagine this duo in D.C. 👀 pic.twitter.com/kT193w502v — SleeperWizards (@SleeperWizards) December 16, 2025

A post from the Washington Wizards affiliate Sleeper account supposed the exciting team of Garland at guard and Alex Sarr in the paint; the mix of experience and ability between the two of them would certainly form a unique nexus of proven scoring, the likes of which the Wizards haven't seen in years.

Improving the Outlook

In spite of shooting just 36.2% from the field this season (a statistic that would certainly have to improve if Garland were to be fully effective in Washington), Garland still averages 15.5 points, 6.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds on a nightly basis. His steely leadership has helped lead the Cavaliers out of their post-LeBron slump in recent years.

If his time there has expired, a move out east to D.C. would suit both parties looking for a change of scenery. A bid to acquire Garland would likely include at least one of the Wizards' already expiring veteran options, too, clearing space on the roster and defining their currently murky outlook to a much more promising degree.

While far from a guarantee, a rumor like this one should at least inspire Wizards fans in knowing that the front office understands that the team's current state won't do for much longer.

