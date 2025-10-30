Wizards Keep Losing Winnable Games as Frustration Grows
The Washington Wizards' current, inarguably disappointing 1-3 record through four games has the team slated towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference at the 13th spot. As unfortunate as it may be, the Wizards have become quite used to occupying the conference's lower realm in recent years.
A Few Plays Away From More Wins
What makes Washington's one-win record worse than it already seems is the fact that, aside from the (often suddenly onset) final scores, Washington has been in a position to win at early intervals in each of their losses. Their most recent defeat — at home in overtime at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers — is a prime example of the team's inability to close games.
At one point in the third quarter, after a smooth step-in triple from forward Kyshawn George, Washington led Philly to a comfortable 84-71 tune headed into an opposing timeout. In two of the first three quarters, the Wizards scored eight and 12 points more than the Sixers, entering the final stretch up 16.
Philadelphia would then outscore Washington by 16 in the fourth quarter alone, before against toppling the Wizards' point total by five in overtime to bring the final score out to 139-134. A second straight home loss for Washington, spurred by a another second-half collapse.
Not the Time to Tank
Despite what many have suggested, and are continuing to, this is a Wizards team built to break out of their rebuild in the immediate now. Not only is sophomore Alex Sarr playing his best basketball and leading the charge, but second-year forward Kyshawn George and rookie guard Tre Johnson are forming glowing complimentary pieces for a franchise that seems to have finally pieced together a proper young core.
That makes Washington's current struggles all the more frustrating. For the last two seasons, the team's disheveled nature and continuous losing felt geared toward an eventual roster overhaul that would make the hard times worth enduring.
Now, while the roster isn't fully restructured — the Wizards certainly have some veteran fluff begging to be moved — what would additional, young, potential-based players bring to a team chock-full of them already, especially in the light of the losses it would take to get them?
The time to flip the script in D.C. is now for the Wizards; if this high-scoring team can find a way to consistently close matchups that they get the early upper-hand in, an unusually open Eastern Conference awaits a new suitor.
