Three Potential X Factors for Wizards vs. Hawks

Ahead of their week off break during the NBA Cup Tournament Playoffs, the Washington Wizards will host the Atlanta Hawks. The last time these two Southeast Division foes squared off, the Wizards got the best of the Hawks, ending a 14-game losing streak.

Winners of two games in their past four, Washington is still struggling defensively. They are allowing a league high 128 points per game. They are the only team in the NBA Eastern Conference with a negative point differential.

The Wizards had one of their best showings of the season the last time they played the Hawks. Head coach Brian Keefe and his squad was able to hold Atlanta to 113 points while scoring 132 on one of the best defenses (at least without their star Trae Young in the lineup).

Behind a 45-point first quarter explosion, Washington built an early double digit lead and never looked back. In order to pull off a second win against Atlanta, these three Wizards will be tasked to deliver a strong showing.

CJ McCollum

As a team, Washington connected on 19 of their 38 attempts from behind the arc. The Wizards veteran guard was responsible for 10 of those.

In two of the three games this month for Washington, McCollum has a pair of 20-point performances. He scored 28 in the win over the Milwaukee Bucks and another 22 in the blowout loss against the Boston Celtics.

McCollum has eight games this season with at least 20 points. Don't be surprised if the former Portland Trailblazer has his third 40-point game of the year when the Wizards play the Hawks.

Tristan Vukcevic

After averaging 13 points and 6.5 rebounds in his rookie season, the Wizards center has drastically improved. Sarr is usually good for 18 points and eight rebounds a game this season. He is also one of the best shot blockers in the league.

During the second win of Washington's season, Sarr logged 27 points and 11 rebounds. He went 11-for-15 from the floor against Atlanta last month. Unfortunately, Sarr is ruled out against the Hawks.

20 points in 14 minutes.



ALEX SARR IS ON FIRE FOR WASHINGTON



They lead by 4 at the break at home!

Vukcevic has scored at least 10 points in Washington's last three games. He has shot better than 57% from the floor in that span.

His best game of the season was arguably in the one-point loss to the Chicago Bulls last month. Vukcevic recorded 12 points and eight rebounds. The seven-footer tallied two steals and two blocks in the contest, as well.

Khris Middleton

While Washington is stockpiled with young stars like star, in addition to Bub Carrington and Bilal Coulibaly, another veteran player for the Wizards made an impact the last time his team played the Hawks.

Middleton is a former NBA champion. He reminded the league of that during his 10-point, 12-assist performance against Atlanta. The small forward hauled in seven of Washington's 36 rebounds.

KHRIS MIDDLETON

Outscored the Hawks 20-17 in the 4th quarter!



38 PTS (t-playoff career high)

11 REB | 7 AST | 6 3PT



Giannis: "What I saw today was unbelievable. For me, it was greatness. Simple as that."



pic.twitter.com/WhipVl22By — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 28, 2021

The former Milwaukee Buck went three-for-three from the free-throw line in the team's second win of the year. The Wizards have experienced a slight increase in Middleton's scoring every game since the victory over the Hawks.

During the NBA Playoffs in 2021, Middleton racked up 38 points against the Hawks. No stranger to big games when he plays Atlanta, the Wizards forward could go off for another big night.

If Washington wants to avoid losing to their Southeast Division foe, McCollum, Sarr and Middleton should be the Wizards to cast another spell against Atlanta's defense.

