Wizards' Young Center Developing Into Superstar

The Washington Wizards had as many wins to their season before their first-ever NBA Cup Tournament win as years their center Alex Sarr has played in the NBA. At 2-15, the playoffs and a winning season are not realistic goals for the team this year.

However, Sarr is given the Wizards and their fan base reason to believe that a winning season and playoff berth aren't too far off for the team. While their 65th season in the NBA hasn't exactly been pleasant thus far, the 20-year-old center is thriving.

Sarr's second-year leap has put the big man on the map and the rest of the league on notice. Here's how Washington's young center has become a cornerstone for their future.

Nov 25, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) reacts after a dunk alongside Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Wizards' center is figuring it out on offense.

Averaging 13 points a game during your rookie season isn't bad. As the second overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, perhaps expectations were a tad higher, though.

Sarr scored 20 points or more just ten times last season. He played in 67 games, starting all of them.

This season, Sarr has scored 20 points or more six times already. He has appeared in 15 of the Wizards' first 17 games.

Sarr came through across the board for his 6th double-double of the season 🙂‍↕️



Join @realweshall, @tonymassenburg and @1RonThompson on MNMT for Wiz Postgame Live 🔴@WashWizards | @meghanmcpeak pic.twitter.com/mU7ULLyM5W — Monumental Sports Network (@MonSportsNet) November 26, 2025

His career high is still 34 points, which he recorded last year. However, Sarr already has posted a pair of 31-point performances and had a 27-point outing in Washington's second win.

Averaging just below 40% from the floor in his rookie season, the Bordeaux, France native is shooting better than 52% for the Wizards. Even has percentage from behind the three-point line has improved by almost 5% this season.

Nov 25, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis (8) and Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) vie for the opening tip at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Sarr is also getting it done on defense.

Entering Thanksgiving, only Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs is averaging more blocks than Sarr. Two other players are averaging 2.0 blocks a game: the Indiana Pacers' Jay Huff and the Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart. Charlotte Hornets rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner is close with 1.9 per game.

In an 11-game span from late October until mid-November, Sarr recorded at least one block. In fact, he swatted 28 shots during that span (2.54 blocks per game).

With Wemby going down, who will lead the NBA in blocks this season?



Alex Sarr is making a run on Polymarket at 25%. Could the 20-year old actually do it? 🔮 pic.twitter.com/voOdwhrIZ2 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 18, 2025

Sarr is averaging two more rebounds per game this season. He averaged 6.5 during his rookie season but has increased his offensive rebounding by .5 and defensive rebounding by 1.5 boards in 15 games.

It will be on the back of Sarr that the Wizards can rebound from another bad season. With the strong play of their center, Washington may not experience too many more of these.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!