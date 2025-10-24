Three Things to Watch in Wizards Vs. Mavericks
The 0-1 Washington Wizards are headed down to the lone-star state for game two of the 2025-26 regular season, taking on the 0-1 Dallas Mavericks. Dallas comes into this game as heavy favorites, as many expect their size and physicality to overwhelm the youth of Washington. Despite the Wizards being hefty underdogs, there are still some things for fans to keep an eye on as the Wizards hope to pull off the upset.
Guard Duties
In the Wizards opening match of the year, fans and media alike noticed a plethora of different players handling guard responsibilities. Bub Carrington will likely get the start at point guard once again tonight, but that doesn't necessarily equate to him being the lead ball handler.
In game one vs. Milwaukee, Washington flipped through multiple different ball handlers — ranging from Kyshawn George, CJ McCollum and even Will Riley in a short stint. Head Coach Brain Keefe will likely not be as ambitious in tonight's game, but that's not to say that he won't experiment in the backcourt — especially considering Dallas’s size advantage.
Matchups
What is likely the biggest concern for Washington vs. Dallas is how they will match up with the Mavericks' overwhelming size advantage. To put things into perspective, Dallas rolled out 6-foot-9 Cooper Flagg as their starting point guard in game one, with the shortest player in their lineup being 6-foot-5 Klay Thompson. Not to mention the problem inducing frontcourt of 7-foot-1 Dereck Lively II and 6-foot-10 Anthony Davis.
To completely contradict the size of Dallas, Washington plans on rolling out a starting-five with only one player over 6-foot-9. Coach Keefe and the rest of the Wizards staff will have to get creative with how they mix-and-match defensive assignments, maybe even dipping deeper into their bench in search for some more size, or even mixing in some zone.
Youth vs Experience
The Wizards roster buildup is definitely an odd mix of again talent and rising youth. Although it is helpful in many ways to have an experienced group who can help guide the youth in route to winning more games, it also raises some questions about what direction Washington wants to head in.
In the Wizards first game of the season, there wasn't really a grand trend or overwhelming leniency on one or the other. However, as the season progresses and the Wizards figure out where they lie amongst the rest of the east, expect the WIzards to start to make some changes. Those decisions will likely not be made this easy into the season, but it is still something to keep an eye out for.
