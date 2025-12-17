Wizards Look Smart for Picking Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George

The 2024-25 NBA season stood as a step in the right direction for the Washington Wizards, with the second year of their extensive rebuild inviting several promising prospects as potential franchise cornerstones. None of first-round picks Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and Bub Carrington had the prettiest rookie seasons ever, but they each gave the starved fan base reasons to get excited.

Sarr and George particularly challenged DC; No. 2 overall pick Sarr offered world-class defense out of the gate alongside intriguing potential as a shooting seven-footer, though his shot chart suggested a player with an aversion to physicality without the touch to make opponents consistently pay.

George, for his part, looked to offer an inspiring combination of floor-spacing and wing defense, though the late-first-round pick arrived to the NBA with considerably less hype than the center was welcomed with.

Now that they've both enjoyed a 20-game sample sizes to broadcast how they stack up against their 2024 Draft classmates after a summer of development and extended run with their new landing spots, both of those picks look like hits compared to the other sophomores around the league. Sarr and George don't just headline the new-age Wizards; they're evidently at the forefront of the upcoming generation's talent in the frontcourt.

Mar 5, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) celebrates with forward Kyshawn George (18) during the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Sarr's Repayment of his Top-Two Upside

The one-time top prospect in his class fell to No. 2 after preferring Washington over the Atlanta Hawks, who then owned the first pick in the lottery's order, but Sarr's summer turnaround has now showed everyone how ahead of the curve his front office was.

He still hasn't completely emerged from the shadow of Stephon Castle, the reigning Rookie of the Year who was selected just two picks after Sarr, but No Ceilings was perfectly comfortable ranking Sarr right where he was picked the first time around.

"At over 7’ tall, Sarr is one of the NBA’s most unique players, which is why he was regarded so highly coming into the 2024 draft," Nathan Grubel wrote. "Sarr has increased his scoring volume inside the arc, and he is hitting on 54.5% of his two-point jumpers. He’s maintained a close-to league average mark from distance, and is finishing much better around the basket with touch."

Nov 25, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) reacts after a dunk alongside Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"Defensively, Sarr has spent the last two seasons challenging shots and coming away with blocks and deflections against opponents who try and enter the lane against him. What’s even more impressive is how he’s battled and held his own from a physicality standpoint against other traditional big men if they’ve challenged him in the post... To put a bow on the Sarr discussion, he’s already this good with arguably the worst guard room in the NBA from a playmaking standpoint AND zero quality bigs to play behind or alongside him."

It's true that Sarr's amounted the numbers he has without a steady pick-and-roll partner, even if some of his similarly-young teammates are growing in the right direction as passers. Carrington earned a mention at the bottom portion of No Ceilings' list of players to watch out for, with recent strides inspiring hope that the struggling sophomore can follow up on his Second Team All-Rookie selection.

The only difference between players like him and Sarr is that the center's getting his against any matchup on any given night; not many players can match the 19 points and two blocks he's notching in every game he plays.

George, Sarr's Co-Star

Kyshawn George may very well develop into that interior passer who could get Sarr the routine unassisted looks every big appreciates, but he's still coming into his own as the top wing on Washington's scouting report. He's been hesitant on firing any time he wants, still intent on acting as a point forward capable of keeping the ball winging around the arc.

Still, his expansive toolkit of positive traits have already helped him skyrocket up the sophomore power rankings, with the 24th pick rising all the way up to No. 7 through 90 games. As Grubel prefaces, "Kyshawn George has a real Top 5 argument in these rankings as he’s been a great 2024 class performer on the wing."

"He has great balance and vision on the move, and can see over defenders to make that next read," Grubel continued. "His passing touch is awesome for a bigger wing his size, and he blends all of that passing ability with his shooting stroke from the outside."

Dec 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Garrison Mathews (24) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

"George’s handle has continued to improve since his college days at Miami, and his play over the summer for Canada in the Americup turned the heads of NBA scouts and fans as he really took a leap as an on-ball scorer."

That intent on developing into a top option in DC, heavily telegraphed by his teammates in the weeks leading up to the Wizards' season debut, has manifested in 15 points per game on 46% from the field and 44% from deep. Desirable skills and measureables from a 6'8 frame has certainly helped his defense, as well as his standing as a pillar of the organization.

