Wizards' Point Guard Of The Future Isn't Bub Carrington
With the NBA season underway, fans and media alike have begun a discourse surrounding the future of the Washington Wizards backcourt. Despite being one of the better and more productive rookies in the NBA last season, Bub Carrington has found himself on the negative side of these conversations. Even though Carrington clearly possesses an NBA skillset, a different Wizard from the 2024 draft class has emerged as the possible point guard of the future in Washington.
Keyshawn George’s Emergence
The Wizards selected Keyshawn George with the No. 24-overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft. The Wizards drafted him despite having a surplus of guards, forcing him to adapt to an off-ball role in his rookie season. George honed in on developing his secondary skills, whilst simultaneously improving as a creator. Now with a year of development and NBA experience under his belt, George looks like a revamped player ready to take the jump into stardom.
Over the course of NBA 2k26 Summer League and into the early skirts of the 2025 season, George has displayed noticeable development. He has looked far more comfortable leading an offense, switching back to more of an on-ball role. Despite Carrington officially getting the start at point guard in game one, it was clear from the jump that the Wizards trusted George as their lead ball handler. George finished the game with 21 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists — shooting 46.7% from the field and 50% from three.
Fans' assumptions of George’s development only continue to be affirmed with each and every game. He has continuously proven to be one of, if not the best player on the Wizards roster this year and he has embraced the role to the fullest. The question of “will Geroge start” coming into the season, has quickly evolved to “will George start at point guard.” It's going to be very difficult for head coach Brian Keefe to turn the keys over from Carrington to Geroge, but it may be the best choice for the Wizards present and future.
The Carrington Conundrum
Just because Carrington may not project as a lead guard right now is not to say that he has a limited upside in this league. Carrington is still one of the youngest players in the entire NBA, despite already having an entire year of experience under his belt. He has proven capable of making an impact at the NBA level, nobody is questioning that. The question lies within him being a lead guard.
Carrington's outlook as a lead guard is odd. He has flashed great passing feel especially in the open floor, but that hasn't translated to high end playmaking. Carrington does a great job of creating space and getting to his spots off the catch and bounce, but struggles mightily when faced with layers of defense. These struggles mainly arise when Carrington is operating out of pick and rolls, but they also flash in half court isolation. Part of this problem may just be Carrington's young mind and developing frame, but to this point he has not looked like the point guard he was drafted to be.
With all of this in mind, its important to still remember that Carrington is an impactful player. He has already displayed an NBA level skillset at his young age and will continue to develop with time. Just because Carrington may not be a lead guard does not mean that he will be shadow banned from the NBA. There are ways that the Wizards can keep him involved as more of a combo guard, versus being a traditional point.
Carrington has continued to look better and more comfortable playing off the ball as his short NBA tenure has progressed, giving Washington more reason to invest in him. Carrington may not be Washington's point guard of the future, but he will definitely be a cornerstone in their rebuild.
