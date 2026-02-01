Under the Radar Wizards Targets That Could Matter Next Season

The Washington Wizards do not need to make any more splashy moves ahead of the trade deadline. They are not a team making the playoffs this season, nor do they have aspirations to make a playoff push to end the year. The organization is focused on developing the young talent and getting a high draft pick in the upcoming draft.

With that in mind, any trade this season should be aimed at helping the team compete next season and beyond.

This could be through opening up cap space, finding a solid role player off the bench, or taking a shot on a young player in a system that gives them little playing time. This opens up a world of possibilities for the Wizards regarding which players they should target and are already targeting.

The Top Targets

Right now, the top target to trade for is Lonzo Ball. The team is about to have over $50 million in cap space if Trae Young picks up his player option. This means the team needs to take on ugly contracts to fill cap space, which will then free up in a season or two. This is the case with Ball, who is set to make $10 million next season on the final year of his deal.

Dec 14, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Lonzo Ball (2) defends Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Ball is not a bad player either, as he is a solid backup point guard. The problem, though, is that the Wizards do not need a backup one guard, as Bub Carrington looks to fill that role.

The one thing Ball has, though, is size and rebounding, something Washington could really use. Those two things alone would be the only reasons he has a long-term fit in Washington. Other than that, it is a great trade to fill up cap space, acquire draft capital, and increase Ball's value next season to acquire even more draft capital.

The other realistic targets the Wizards should be pursuing are young, raw prospects in a system that does not benefit them. The two obvious ones that are on cheap deals are Ousmane Dieng and Rob Dillingham.

Dieng is about to be a restricted free agent, which means the Wizards could use the back half of the season as a tryout. If he looks good, the team offers a four-year deal at a low price, say around $10 million a year. Dillingham is in his second year and has no path for playing time in Minnesota.

The Timberwolves could use another center, so trading Marvin Bagley for Dillingham and a second-round pick is realistic and should be done. Dillingham is an electric guard that can play the one or two, providing flexibility with the bench unit. If he does not work out in Washington, there is no harm done, as the team still got draft capital from the deal.

The Long Shots

It would be remiss not to mention Giannis Antetokounmpo as a trade target. The problem is, what are the Wizards willing to offer? The Milwaukee Bucks would want two young players in return, along with at least four first-round draft picks. It seems highly unlikely that Will Dawkins and Michael Winger would be willing to part with that much. Still, it does not hurt to make a call to see if any negotiations could happen.

Jan 2, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates a 122-121 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Other than that, there are no targets the organization should actively pursue besides those already mentioned. This team is in a very good spot for the future. The young talent looks superb. Trae Young should fit in like a glove. And they still have another first-round draft pick to add in for next season.

Overall, the plan should be to find undesirable contracts to fill cap space for next season only, try to rehab those players into their former selves, and get more draft capital in return. If it is not one of those situations, then the team should stand still at the deadline.

