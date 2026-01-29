Wizards Trade Deadline Big Board: 7 Targets Ranked by Fit, Cost, and Urgency

The trade deadline is coming up fast, and there are still some big names on the market. The Washington Wizards have the flexibility to trade for players across the league. Some players have already been linked to the Wizards, and others are pipe dreams that fans would love to see the team acquire.

Washington already filled one need at point guard when they traded for Trae Young. According to fans, they still have other needs they could fill, but the team actually has few needs left to trade for. There are some targets, though, that the team should be after, so here is a big board ranking of the top seven targets.

7: Zion Williamson

Jan 27, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

It seems like the New Orleans Pelicans are going to be forced to trade Zion Williamson at some point. The big question, however, is to where? At one point, that team could have been the Wizards. Now that Young has been acquired, it makes no sense to trade for Williamson. The cost does not align with the long-term plan of potentially keeping Young, and he would not be able to be a starter, as he would most likely want to be. Overall, recreating the Los Angeles Clippers' Lob City team sounds fun, but doing so would be a mistake.

6: Jonathan Kuminga

The Golden State Warriors have no need for Jonathan Kuminga, and he wants out as well. Although this scribe thinks that Kuminga would fit in well with the Wizards, it would be extremely hard to trade for him. Financially, a deal is nearly impossible. Naturally, the Warriors would want real value in return, and the best the Wizards can offer is a package of Khris Middleton and future picks, along with Marvin Bagley. The Warriors would then need to trade more players to match the salary. Financially, the deal is nearly impossible, and it would cost the Wizards more than they would like to give up.

5: Guerschon Yabusele

This idea was discussed during the offseason, but has not been mentioned since. Now, though, the New York Knicks have little need for Guerschon Yabusele, though they do need more depth and size. Trading Bagley for a second-rounder and Yabusele would be a great move for the Wizards. This one is not ranked higher because it seems very unlikely at the moment.

4: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not at number one, and know this is not a crazy statement. Look, Giannis is an insane talent and one of the greatest players of all time. The cost of getting him is going to be pricey. It will require giving up multiple young talents, like Bilal Coulibaly and maybe even Kyshawn George. It would also cost at least 4 first-round picks. The idea of a roster consisting of Young-Johnson-2026 first-round pick-Giannis-Sarr sounds insane, though, which is why this trade target is right in the middle.

3: Domantas Sabonis

This is not saying Domantas Sabonis is better than Giannis; it is saying the trade itself would be a better deal. The Sacramento Kings need to enter a rebuild, and to do so, they need expiring contracts. They have already talked about moving on from Sabonis, and the Wizards have been linked. The deal would not cost much to get done either.

The only problem is that the Wizards seem to no longer have much interest in Sabonis despite having "exploratory" conversations with the Kings about acquiring him before landing Young from the Atlanta Hawks, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

"In addition, the Wizards view Alex Sarr as their center of the future, league sources told HoopsHype, and despite brief exploratory conversations surrounding Sabonis before acquiring Trae Young, Washington is not inclined to trade for Sabonis at this time," Scotto wrote. "If Washington had been incentivized to take on Sabonis’ contract, the Wizards would’ve considered such an acquisition, HoopsHype has learned."

If the deal arises again at a low price, though, it should be considered.

2: Josh Okogie

This target has no connection to the Wizards whatsoever. Still, it would not be surprising to see Josh Okogie be traded. It was recently announced that Steven Adams will miss the remainder of the season. This means the Houston Rockets need another center. Thankfully, the Wizards can give them one, and all it costs is 27-year-old Okogie. He has had a solid season and is also on a minimum deal. This trade benefits the Rockets, but can also help the Wizards find a solid role player for the future. It would make perfect sense for the Wizards to call the Rockets about a trade that would send Bagley to the Rockets in exchange for Okogie.

Houston Rockets center Steven Adams has undergone season-ending surgery on his left ankle, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/IG15RAPxQH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 28, 2026

1: Another 2026 First Round Pick

Plain and simple, having multiple first-round picks in this upcoming draft does generational things for any franchise. Right now, the Wizards have the chance at two, granted one of them will likely end up at 30th overall. Getting another pick, though, in the middle of the draft would be great. That pick specifically helps the team fill any depth issues. This is the best trade target for the Wizards, as it will be cheap and create the most secure outcome.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!