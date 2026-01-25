What the Wizards Do And Don't Need at Trade Deadline

January is coming to an end, yet the Washington Wizards remain the only team to make a trade this season.

Earlier in January, the team traded for multiple-time All-Star Trae Young, and it is considered a steal as the team gave up no draft capital for Young. This was a splashy move the team needed, and they are already set to land other fish this offseason. The Wizards, though, have the assets to make another trade.

The question, though, is what the Wizards need and don't need at the deadline. The fanbase is split on this: some think the team needs Zion Williamson, while others do not.

Considering the assets the Wizards do have and can move on from, here is what they actually need and don't need ahead of the deadline.

What the Wizards Need

This team is awful at rebounding, despite the stats saying otherwise. The team currently ranks 18th in the NBA for rebounds per game at 43.7. Not bad, but not good. This team has length and size, so they should realistically be a top-10 rebounding team. The problem, though, is that they are not strong or mature. This problem, though, will be solved in the offseason, as the organization is targeting Walker Kessler in free agency.

Per @BannedMacMahon on ESPN 700: “They (Jazz) are optimistic Walker Kessler will be back in Utah, and they have final say due to his restricted free agency…the word around the league is the Wizards are fairing to make him a significant offer.” pic.twitter.com/YFIkJayLXz — Bryson Akins (@BrysonAkinsNBA) January 23, 2026

So, what is the next biggest issue for the Wizards? Scoring and turnovers would be that, but Trae Young fixes that. The team also has a ton of draft picks, so it is not like they need to load up on draft capital. The Wizards don't need to make any other trades.

Instead, the team needs to find more cheap role players like Justin Champagnie. If Kyshawn George, Alex Sarr, and, potentially, Tre Johnson continue to play as they have been, they can command max contract extensions. Michael Winger recently said the team is entering the evaluation stage of these young players, so more pressure is on guys like Bilal Coulibaly and Bub Carrington.

Thankfully, some teams are ready to dump prospects that failed in their respective schemes. Ousmane Dieng and Rob Dillingham are notable names who fit this mold. Dieng was drafted to Oklahoma City thanks to Will Dawkins, and Dillingham is in a system where he cannot succeed. The Wizards can trade for one of those players and test them out for the rest of the season. If they work out, great; if not, nothing was lost.

What the Wizards Don't Need

This question is easier to answer, as there is a clear-cut answer. The team absolutely does not need to trade for another big-name player. You can close the mock trade websites, as neither Williamson nor Domantas Sabonis is being traded to Washington ahead of the deadline. In fact, if either were traded now, it would actually hurt the team.

Jan 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) and Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) defend in the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The first reason a trade like this hurts is because of the 2026 draft. Naturally, a player will have to move to the bench if the team has a top-three, maybe even top-five pick. For example, if the team drafts AJ Dybantsa, they will immediately start Dybantsa over a player like Williamson.

If the team drafts Cameron Boozer, Boozer will immediately start over Sabonis. This is not because they are already better, but because, for the teams' future, they would have to start. You do not trade for such a large contract just for them to come off the bench.

Secondly, the financial struggles the team would face also put them back a few years. Trying to keep either player or any contract similar to theirs would financially limit the team for multiple seasons. It is better to fill the cap space with role players on short-term deals that end during the first season of players' extensions.

Finally, it ruins the development of some players. Bilal Coulibaly is already a prime candidate to move to the bench next season, depending on the draft. Trading for another star just takes even more minutes away from young players who need time to develop.

