Wizards' Big Man Deserves More Minutes
Many things can be said about Washington Wizards basketball after four games this season. Arguably, the most encouraging being the development of the 2024 No. 2-overall pick, Alex Sarr. Sarr’s game has clearly taken a jump to the next level, but by now that is common knowledge. Fans have become aware of his developments in both his skill and approach to the game, yet many fans are left asking one question: Why isn't he playing?
Production in Limited Minutes
Through the first four games of the season, Sarr is averaging just 27.5 minutes a game, fifth most on the Wizards. Although 27.5 may seem like a normal amount, an overtime game skewed the average, boosting Sarr from the 25 minutes a game he previously sat at. Despite this total, Sarr is currently second on the team in points, rebounds and assists a game, whilst also being first in blocks.
Beyond just his statistical impact, the team is clearly better when he is on the floor. Part of that is because of Washington's overall lack of depth at the center spot, but Sarr's impact has been undeniable. His floor spacing and creation ability opens up Washington offensively, allowing them to use him as a hub at times. Defensively, Sarr is easily the team's most impactful defender and serves as the anchor that holds down the rim. Sarr has put the league on notice with his improved play this season which makes his lack of playing time all the more odd.
Reasoning for Lack of Minutes
Sarr’s lack of minutes isn't as simple as some may perceive. Although it is odd, some members of the media have alluded to his lack of playing time possibly being attributed to an ongoing recovery process for a calf injury he sustained in the summer. Although this is a possibility, Sarr hasn't been on an injury report for the Wizards at all this season, and has been in playing shape for well over a month.
Recovery from calf injuries has to be taken seriously, especially when it comes to big men. However, the calf injury does not seem to be bothering Sarr at all. It seems as if the reasoning for Sarr’s lack of playing time is in the hands of head coach Brain Keefe. Keefe has been very loose with his distribution of minutes this season, giving a variety of guys plenty of opportunity to prove themselves. Because of this, some starters and key rotation guys' minutes will have to be sacrificed.
Although it is frustrating to see Sarr being stripped of valuable developmental minutes, versus taking them from any number of the struggling veterans, it does make sense. If Sarr’s calf recovery is truly the reasoning behind his lack of playing time, then all fans should be supportive of this notion.
