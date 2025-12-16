Wizards Have an Emerging Star to Build Off Of

The Washington Wizards may still be navigating the growing pains of a full-scale rebuild, but beneath the surface, there are clear signs that the franchise has something special taking shape.

The win-loss record may not reflect it yet, and the downs have often outweighed the ups, but roster construction is about identifying foundational pieces before the success arrives. For the Wizards, that foundation is becoming increasingly clear.

ESPN’s 25 best players under 25 years old:



1. Victor Wembanyama

2. Anthony Edwards

3. Cade Cunningham

4. Jalen Williams

5. Alperen Sengun

6. Amen Thompson

7. Evan Mobley

8. Cooper Flagg

9. Chet Holmgren

10. Jalen Johnson

11. Scottie Barnes

12. Franz Wagner

13. Paolo Banchero… pic.twitter.com/WZDPfmTHm4 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 12, 2025

Alex Sarr has emerged as the brightest spot on the roster and a true symbol of hope for the franchise. In a league overflowing with young talent, Sarr earning recognition as one of the top 25 players in the NBA under the age of 25 is something to write home about. On that list, Sarr is ranked number 22.

What’s significant about this is the fact that Sarr is only a quarter into his second season in the NBA. For a team still searching for its identity, this type of validation matters. It confirms that the Wizards are not starting from scratch but rather building around a player who already commands respect league-wide.

Sarr’s impact goes beyond numbers. His defensive versatility, length, and growing offensive confidence have given Washington something it has lacked in recent years, a young player capable of influencing both ends of the floor. Night after night, he shows flashes of dominance that suggest his ceiling is far higher than what he has already displayed.

Those flashes are exactly what rebuilding teams look for when deciding who to trust with the future. Whenever Sarr doesn’t play, as he gets hit with minor injuries from time to time, it certainly shows for the Wizards.

Nov 25, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) reacts after a dunk alongside Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Because of that, Sarr should be viewed as the lone untouchable player on the Wizards’ roster. In any rebuild, clarity is crucial, and Washington’s front office must be aligned in treating Sarr as the centerpiece. Every roster decision, whether it’s drafting, trading or signing free agents, should be made with one question in mind: Does this help Alex Sarr become the best version of himself?

Alex Sarr is the Future of the Wizards

The Wizards are in a position to be patient but intentional. Complementary players who can space the floor, defend at a high level, and alleviate offensive pressure will allow Sarr to grow naturally without forcing him to do too much too soon. Development, not desperation, should be the guiding principle.

While the road ahead may still be uneven, the Wizards have something every rebuilding team needs: a legitimate building block. Alex Sarr gives Washington direction, hope, and a reason to believe that the struggles of today can lead to sustained success tomorrow.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!