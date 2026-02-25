The Wizards Could Be LeBron James' Final Team

After an eventful trade deadline, the Washington Wizards are now limited in what they can do over the offseason.

The additions of Trae Young and Anthony Davis are their free agency signings. Those two were the big names that Will Dawkins and Michael Winger went after, and they should pay massive dividends.

Feb 24, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) meets with the media during his first return to play the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Still, this summer should provide some big names on the market. Most notably, LeBron James, who could be entering his final year in the NBA.

With that in mind, what are the odds one of the greatest players of all time follows in Michael Jordan's footsteps and ends his career with the Wizards?

The Salary Table

To better understand this potential signing, the salary table and cap will play a major role in the odds. At the moment, the Wizards won't have any major money to throw at free agents, but they can if they decide to go into the apron. Currently, the Wizards have just over $37 million in first-apron space. If they enter the second apron, they will have just over $50 million to spend.

Now, the odds of them going into the second apron are almost zero. Going into the first apron, though, is not far-fetched, as next season is the year the team will start being competitive again. This gives them a decent chance at signing James. The odds could also increase if Young helps out the team.

Young has a big decision to make over the summer. He has a $49 million player option he can accept, or he can decline and sign a longer contract for less money.

With how his career has gone the past few seasons, along with injury concerns, Young, at most, will make $40 million a year for his next contract. Realistically, it will be in the $30-35 million range. It can be very similar to the amount of money James Harden has been making the past few seasons.

Feb 24, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) watches from the bench during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

If this happens, it frees up more money to sign James to a one-year deal. The only question, though, is this really how James wants to end his time in the NBA?

Will He Sign with Washington

Right now, I give the Wizards a less than 5% chance of signing The King. The only problem is that there will be other suitors for him that make more sense and seem more intriguing. The Cleveland Cavaliers will be the favorites to land him, as they were the team LeBron started his career with, and he is from Ohio. They will also be a contender next season, more than likely.

The Los Angeles Lakers also make sense if he wants to continue playing with his son, Bronny James. The only problem is whether any team is willing to spend a ton of money on him. The Cavaliers will have to free up cap space, and the Lakers have other worries with players like Austin Reaves, who has a future.

Feb 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) leaves the court at the end of the first half against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

James is intrigued by the Wizards' rebuild, as he talked highly of the team just a few days ago. Fans also started speculating about him joining Washington after his interaction with Washington Commanders star quarterback Jayden Daniels. These two things make it possible for him to join the Wizards, but the odds are extremely low.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!