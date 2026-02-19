Three Wizards Crack Top 99 Active Players

For the second time in five days, the Washington Wizards have been shown love in a major way from the national media. Last time it was three players being listed in the top 16 of Bleacher Report’s 2024 re-draft — two of whom were in the top three. This time, Bleacher Report is once again showing some love, listing three Wizards in their rendition of the top 99 players in the NBA.

To nobody’s surprise, Anthony Davis and Trae Young were both featured on the list — although a little lower than some may expect — coming in at 52 and 57. Davis was ranked higher of the two, with his rankings ranging from as high as 35 to as low as unranked among the Bleacher Report staff who put this together. Young, on the other hand, saw his rankings range from 54 to unranked, meaning the Bleacher Report staff didn’t have as much optimism regarding his recovery from injury.

The biggest and most pleasant surprise on the list, however, was seeing second-year center Alex Sarr make an appearance, coming in at the 82nd spot. Unlike Davis and Young, every member of the staff included Sarr in their rankings, ranging from as high as 73 to as low as 100.

This ranking may come as a surprise to the general public who may not be as in tune with Sarr and his development this season, but most Wizards fans see this as no surprise — with some possibly even considering it disrespectful. On the season, he is averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists, a vast improvement from his somewhat underwhelming rookie year.

Wizards Building Strong Young Core

Sarr has shined on both offense and defense as well, showcasing his versatility as both a shot creator and a defensive anchor. The 20-year-old is currently averaging 2.0 blocks and 0.8 steals per game, proving capable of protecting the rim while also holding his own on the perimeter.

Feb 8, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) looks up during a free throw against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Even more impressive is the fact that Sarr has been this good so early in his career without having a true point guard or a great situation around him. Sure, there are other young players in Washington who have emerged as intriguing pieces going forward, but none of them have had a major impact on Sarr and his production.

It may be a while before it happens, as Sarr, Davis and Young are all currently dealing with injuries, but when they do return to full health, it will be wildly intriguing to see if Sarr can once again level up his game. He has already proven capable of being productive without the best situation around him, making it seem as if the sky is the limit when his surroundings match his ability.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!