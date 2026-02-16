Wizards Guard Must Prepare for Diminished Free Agency Interest

D'Angelo Russell may be currently rostered with the Washington Wizards, but don't expect to see him running the fast break in D.C. anytime soon.

Wizards' General Manager Will Dawkins revealed that neither player nor franchise envisions Russell contributing to the squad's on-court aspirations, having only been brought over to the team as collateral from the Anthony Davis trade.

With that less-than-official announcement, Russell immediately shot up as one of the most recognizable names on the potential buyout market, though that doesn't mean that opposing squads will be knocking down the door to be the next to acquire the veteran point guard's services.

He was thoroughly embroiled in the worst season of his career upon getting shipped from the Dallas Mavericks, having posted marks of 40.5% from the field and 29.5% from 3-point land as a ball-dominant scorer. His shooting inefficiency and uninspiring defense got him booted from the Mavericks' rotation, as he swiftly fell from Kyrie Irving's short-term stand-in to a regular DNP accumulator.

Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz felt no qualms in lumping Russell in with the most overrated players in the league, an assortment of recognizable names that similarly included fellow Maverick-turned-Wizard Davis. But unlike some of the perennial All-Stars manning the majority of the list, Russell's position in the league sounds more tenuous than ever.

"There's a real chance he's signed his last NBA contract, ever," he wrote. "...For a Mavs team that desperately needed quality guard play with Kyrie Irving sidelined, Russell was benched for undrafted rookie Ryan Nembhard."

What's Next for Russell?

The Wizards have no shortage of on-ball options to fill in for the lead-guard reps that Russell would have helped soak up. Kyshawn George continues coming into his own as one of the more impressive point-forwards of the last few draft classes, while Tre Johnson, Will Riley and Bub Carrington will continuing appreciating the franchise's willingness to place the ball in young, developing hands.

As they and Russell work towards figuring out the next career move for the 1x All-Star, Wizards fans will bear witness to the final stage of the D'Angelo Russell process. After initially disappointing as the second-overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft class, he rebuilt himself into a go-to scorer on some Brooklyn Nets teams away from the league's spotlight. But once he spent the early-mid 2020s alternating high- and lowlights on some highly-relevant Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers teams, he's become an "acquired taste" kind of player.

He is who he is amidst his 11th professional season; a streaky shooter who still has some flash remaining in his game, and some teams need those traits in trekking further into the season. Contending teams like the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets are in real need of guard depth, and while he could still have a little bit more shotmaking left in the tank, expect the line for interested suitors to be shorter than ever when he's officially posted.

