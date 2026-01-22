Wizards Trade Deadline Performances Improving By The Year

Three years ago, the Washington Wizards proudly executed one of the worst moves of the 2023 midseason trade deadline.

The team, then ran by former general manager Tommy Sheppard, traded Rui Hachimura, one of their top prospects, to the Los Angeles Lakers for very little compared to what they invested into the 2019 lottery pick. While Sheppard and co. were left with a trio of low-leverage second-round picks and a forgettable expiring contract in Kendrick Nunn, Hachimura finally blossomed into the physical scorer and release-valve shooter that he repeatedly tempted the Wizards with along his development.

He's still playing high-leverage minutes with the contending Lakers three years later, having appeared in five playoff series since making the move west. That same job security isn's shared by Sheppard; Washington ownership cleaned house shortly thereafter, with the Hachimura trade and the ill-fated Johnny Davis draft choice combining to doom that iteration of the front office after years of running in mud.

Nov 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Johnny Davis (1) warms up before the game between the Washington Wizards and the LA Clippers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

It took awhile, but his replacement decision-makers have the squad angled in a specific draft-centric direction, and they have steadily-improving performances at the trade deadline to show for themselves after two and a half seasons at the controls. Despite adopting very little to work with, they've learned to excel as asset managers in constructing one of the NBA's most promising young cores.

Building Off of the Hot Start

Michael Winger and Will Dawkins were hired to fill the newly-vacant Monumental Basketball president and general manager positions, respectively, following that disastrous 2022-23 season. And they couldn't have started off any better, pulling off a move that gets even more unbelievable by the year in dealing Bradley Beal, his quarter-billion dollar contract and the no-trade clause attached to that agreement for Chris Paul and just about every pick in the Phoenix Suns' asset trove. Paul was quickly flipped for the considerably-younger Jordan Poole, and the rebuild was off and running.

It wasn't long before they received their first trade deadline test, which they clearly passed in acquiring Marvin Bagley III and some fringe draft capital for a few over-the-hill veterans in Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala, leftovers from Kristaps Porzingis' sign-and-trade to the Boston Celtics. Considering that Porzingis could have walked for nothing, his doing right by the franchise in opting for the trade eventually netted them a reliable backup big in Bagley, who remains an asset to this day.

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III (35) exits the game in the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

If there were any stumbles that the Wizards' shot-callers made early on, they pertained to their habit of holding onto players after their peak value had passed.

They reportedly held out for a Tyus Jones price that no one else wanted to give up, and could have sent Kyle Kuzma to the Dallas Mavericks when they had the opportunity. He actually passed on joining that season's NBA Finals participants, but the Wizards still pulled off a good bit of business with the Texas team. They pivoted to sending Daniel Gafford to Dallas, and received the rights to the pick that turned into Kyshawn George in return.

Washington only got better at the trading game in the following season, leading two of that deadline's better margin moves. They finally sent Kuzma packing in exchange for Khris Middleton's soon-to-be-expiring money, AJ Johnson and a 2028 first-round pick swap, replacing the disgruntled scorer with a low-maintenance veteran and an intriguing rookie athlete.

Feb 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (32) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Even more impressive than that, though, was the deal they pulled with the Memphis Grizzlies. For the low cost of Bagley and Davis, they netted Marcus Smart and a mid-first-round pick from the Memphis Grizzlies that eventually became Will Riley, yet another member of that young core who wouldn't be here without clever maneuvering.

The Deadline to Come

The Wizards have a few toys to play with in the two weeks between now and the 2026 deadline, notably Bagley, who continues impressing as a stabilizing rebounder in his first season since signing up for another go-around in Washington.

But even if they stand pat and do nothing, an option that remains in the cards should they go unimpressed with the lowball offers they might be hearing, Washington's show-runners have already done enough for now. They swung the first, and in all likelihood, one of the biggest deals of this season in welcoming a franchise player in Trae Young to D.C., and they did so without parting ways with any draft chips. All he cost was CJ McCollum, who the Wizards got in exchange for Poole, and Corey Kispert, a former prospect whom Winger and Dawkins inherited from the Sheppard era.

Jan 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Newly acquired Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (R) celebrates from the bench with Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Pictured above is Young during his first game on the Wizards' bench, where he can be seen celebrating with Tristan Vukcevic, one of the lone second-round prospects anywhere near Washington's rotation. A closer look at how he arrives to the Wizards tells that he was actually one of the picks from the Hachimura swap, the only such piece from that deal that's already manifested into a real life player already.

The process that brought him to D.C. may not have been aligned with the franchise's present-day vision, but the men who drafted him have more than proven that just about any unsightly situation can be salvaged when placed in the right patient hands.

