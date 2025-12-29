Tre Johnson Looks to Augment Wizards' Playmaking Pool

The Washington Wizards didn't have to work hard to sell Tre Johnson to their fan base.

Sure, sinking all the way to the sixth pick of the 2025 NBA Draft was a punch to the gut after coming off of an 18-win season, but here was a potential star to get excited about. Johnson led the SEC in scoring as a freshman thanks to comfortability at multiple scoring levels, seemingly-limitless range and a buttery jump shot. The Wizards roster he was set to join had little proven talent to speak of, but they had several theoretical talents to provide Johnson with the necessary cushion to show what he's got.

Tre Johnson’s shot looks so effortless regardless of where he’s pulling up from pic.twitter.com/Mj6SP2d4hH — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) December 28, 2025

Several of his newest teammates were readier to jet off than we expected, though, with Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George making rather-sudden leaps into future star conversations. Everyone seemed to have grown as a passer over the summer, and Johnson's been right there with them.

He's completely backed up the knack for finding a pocket to get a shot off anywhere on the floor that he advertised, and does so with a Kevin Durant-esque fluidity that requires real comfort as a handler. Johnson still won't be mistaken for a point guard, but he's fitting right in as a ball-moving threat on offense just 23 games into his stint in the show.

Dec 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) shoots the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji (30) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Working the Two-Man Game

In discerning Johnson's approach to the expanded opportunities that naturally arrive in the later stages of rookie seasons, look no further than his first start back from a long hip injury. He was a team-high +18 in a 116-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, and his hot start could be easily attributed to how he collaborated with teammates.

He's already clearly comfortable as a pick-and-roll operator, leveraging Sarr's screening when he can to trap defenders on his back and maneuver into his spots. He scored the Wizards' first basket of the outing by staring a drop defender in his face and rising up in the paint, the lone area in which he's struggled to score.

"Tre has a lot of gravity," Sarr observed after the game. "He has that middy pull-up that teams respect, so they don't really know where to commit to, me or Tre. We haven't been doing a ton of that, but it's definitely gonna be something for us in the future."

And here’s Alex Sarr, fresh off of another 20-point outing. His pick and roll partnership with Tre Johnson may have been most noticeably beneficial tonight, but he’s taken notice of how gravity’s warped the floor around him as all of his passing teammates continue developing. pic.twitter.com/XH5LFVaELm — Henry J. Brown (@henryjbr_sports) December 29, 2025

Fans have been clamoring for his getting more touches by dashing away from off-ball screens, but he may be similarly-worthy of showing what he's got to offer as an initiator. Add him to the list of burgeoning playmakers that makes up the Wizards' core, a growing group that the play-finishing center has taken gleeful note of.

"We have a lot of guys with gravity," he said. "Coming off of ball-screens, I just really gotta run and make myself available, and they'll find me or the open man in the corner."

Johnson also had four assists in that most recent contest, a season-high for the budding hooper. These are admittedly small steps, but he's already paying off the trust that the team placed in him during draft season and adding to an already-exciting band of scorers and playmakers.

