The Washington Wizards are looking into the next phase of their build. After taking years developing their hand-drafted prospects and investing assets into outside stars like Trae Young and Anthony Davis, the team is ready to move from rebuilding to competing, and they've revealed as such over their last week of moves.

The organization tendered full-NBA contracts to a few of their needy second-round picks, offering more long-term flexibility for fringe players like Tristan Vukcevic and Jamir Watkins as something of a reward for their effort-filled play. But when rumors that the franchise was entertaining an extension offer for Young, one of the Wizards' longest-tenured pieces surged as a key player to monitor through the last quarter of the regular season.

Bilal Coulibaly now stands as the next-likeliest player to enter discussions surrounding his next contract, and that's not necessarily because he holds as much upside as a proven All-Star like Young.

This summer will be when Washington decides they'd rather send an offer for a second deal his way or trade him before having to handle his fourth-year option, and he's running out of games to prove his worth to the team's decision-makers.

Feb 8, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) dribbles the ball against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Coulibaly's Extension Bid

For as inconsistent a season, let alone a young career, as Coulibaly's encountered, his third season with the Wizards has enjoyed some timely highs out of the All-Star break. The often-unhealthy forward has appeared in 14 of the squad's last 15 outings, averaging 11.2 points over his last 11 as a go-to player.

Shiooting 46% from the field and 33.3% outside of the arc may not look impressive in a vacuum, but this is coming from a player who's steadily slipped on opposing scouting reports due to his lack of aggression. The season-long 28.2% 3-point shooter has continued to surprise defenses willing to sag off of him by firing with confidence, and his athleticism as a straight-line driver has come in handy alongside his less-athletic teammates.

That's to say nothing of his defense, the side of the ball where he's really flourished. He's quick-footed with a bothersome wingspan, inspiring belief that he can factor into next season's jump in expectation as a role player, but he may need some lengthened contract security to play his best ball next fall.

Coulibaly's Contract Competition

He'd be better-suited agreeing on something sooner rather than later, especially as suddenly-elevated two-way players like Vukcevic and Watkins continue to take up future rotational spots. Sophomores like Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George will soon start demanding sizable contracts of their own by this time next season, as will the soon-to-be-expiring Davis (assuming the Wizards haven't traded him by then).

Jan 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) drives past Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Coulibaly won't fetch as much attention as any of those proven quantities or franchise pillars, having struggled too much as a creator and nightly threat to offer anything remotely approaching a rookie supermax extension.

He, along with fellow third-year contributor Cam Whitmore, now trots into the unknown together as former top prospects looking for votes of confidence out of D.C.

Since-departed teammates like Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert could provide a framework for what Coulibaly could snag, having each signed four-year deals with $55 and $54 million, respectively, they each proved more than their raw French counterpart has in similar three-season sample sizes.

But given how highly he was drafted, his importance to the rebuild and inflation, he could still net a few million short of those former Wizards on a similar multi-year offer should Washington be willing to crack their wallets open and continue giving Coulibaly the time and narrower role he needs to thrive.

