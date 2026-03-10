Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Wizards at Heat
The Washington Wizards are showing signs of life despite their current losing streak. The addition of Trae Young has been a great sight to see, as the offense is clicking on all cylinders.
The only problem is we are not seeing enough, as both Young and Alex Sarr are on minutes restrictions.
This could all be part of the plan for the team, though, as they now sit at the third-best odds for first overall in the draft. With a game against the Miami Heat now, a team trying to make the playoffs, another similar showing should be in store for Wizards fans.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Wizards at Heat game.
Three Things to Watch
This will be the second game Young and Sarr have played together. Their first showing together did not result in many memorable plays; however, both being on the floor has opened up so many possibilities. They both have allowed for shooters to get open and knock down more threes, but the pick-and-roll between the two is the true star of the show.
They have not connected often on it, but with Young's passing ability and Sarr's athleticism, it could turn into a similar role to what Chris Paul and Blake Griffin did in Los Angeles.
Tre Johnson has also seen himself get past this rookie wall, as he is coming off a great scoring performance. The question, though, is whether this was just a fluke or if Young really makes Johnson that much better.
Seeing how Johnson moves off the ball will be key to seeing if this connection can continue. It will also be interesting to see if Johnson will command the offense a bit, as there were a few moments in the last game when he told Young what to do.
Finally, what will Tristan Vukcevic show the coaching staff in his first game back from injury? He finally has the standard contract he has been fighting for, but Julian Reese has looked very good during his short tenure.
On one hand, Vukcevic is a good offensive player and struggles on defense, whereas Reese is the exact opposite. This just means he has some competition now, which he needs to outperform if he wants to be the backup center for years to come.
Wizards Injuries
Anthony Davis - Out: Left Finger Sprain
Cam Whitmore - Out: Deep Vein Thrombosis
D'Angelo Russell - Out: Not With Team
Jamir Watkins - Out: Left Ankle Sprain
Kyshawn George - Out: Partially Torn UCL
Heat Injuries
Andrew Wiggins - Out: Sesamoiditis
Jahmir Young - Out: Two-Way/G League Assignment
Kel'el Ware - Questionable: Right Shoulder Strain
Keshad Johnson - Out: G League Assignment
Nikola Jovic - Out: Injury Management
Norman Powell - Out: Right Groin Strain
Simone Fontecchio - Probable: Left Groin Strain
Terry Rozier - Out: Not With Team
Game Information
Date: March 10
Matchup: Wizards (16-47) vs. Heat (36-29)
Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
Location: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Fla.
TV: Monumental Sports Network
Radio: 106.7 The Fan
Bryson Akins is a writer for the Wizards on Sports Illustrated. Akins graduated from Emerson College in the spring of 2025, the same school Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins attended. Some of Akins' past work includes covering the Thunder on Last Word on Sports, along with his YouTube channel "Thunder Digest." Bryson's favorite memory watching the Wizards are the hard screens center Marcin Gortat would set.