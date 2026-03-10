Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Wizards at Heat

The Washington Wizards are showing signs of life despite their current losing streak. The addition of Trae Young has been a great sight to see, as the offense is clicking on all cylinders.

The only problem is we are not seeing enough, as both Young and Alex Sarr are on minutes restrictions.

This could all be part of the plan for the team, though, as they now sit at the third-best odds for first overall in the draft. With a game against the Miami Heat now, a team trying to make the playoffs, another similar showing should be in store for Wizards fans.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Wizards at Heat game.

Three Things to Watch

Mar 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) celebrates with guard Tre Johnson (12) during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

This will be the second game Young and Sarr have played together. Their first showing together did not result in many memorable plays; however, both being on the floor has opened up so many possibilities. They both have allowed for shooters to get open and knock down more threes, but the pick-and-roll between the two is the true star of the show.

They have not connected often on it, but with Young's passing ability and Sarr's athleticism, it could turn into a similar role to what Chris Paul and Blake Griffin did in Los Angeles.

Tre Johnson has also seen himself get past this rookie wall, as he is coming off a great scoring performance. The question, though, is whether this was just a fluke or if Young really makes Johnson that much better.

Seeing how Johnson moves off the ball will be key to seeing if this connection can continue. It will also be interesting to see if Johnson will command the offense a bit, as there were a few moments in the last game when he told Young what to do.

Feb 8, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) reacts after having a technical foul called against him against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Finally, what will Tristan Vukcevic show the coaching staff in his first game back from injury? He finally has the standard contract he has been fighting for, but Julian Reese has looked very good during his short tenure.

On one hand, Vukcevic is a good offensive player and struggles on defense, whereas Reese is the exact opposite. This just means he has some competition now, which he needs to outperform if he wants to be the backup center for years to come.

Wizards Injuries

Anthony Davis - Out: Left Finger Sprain

Cam Whitmore - Out: Deep Vein Thrombosis

D'Angelo Russell - Out: Not With Team

Jamir Watkins - Out: Left Ankle Sprain

Kyshawn George - Out: Partially Torn UCL

Heat Injuries

Andrew Wiggins - Out: Sesamoiditis

Jahmir Young - Out: Two-Way/G League Assignment

Kel'el Ware - Questionable: Right Shoulder Strain

Keshad Johnson - Out: G League Assignment

Nikola Jovic - Out: Injury Management

Norman Powell - Out: Right Groin Strain

Simone Fontecchio - Probable: Left Groin Strain

Terry Rozier - Out: Not With Team

Game Information

Date: March 10

Matchup: Wizards (16-47) vs. Heat (36-29)

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Location: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Fla.

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Radio: 106.7 The Fan

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!